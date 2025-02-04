The Denver Broncos have made a ton of progress in the Sean Payton era, and this team might not be too far off from contending. With how bad the Broncos were prior to the 2023 NFL Season, I do believe a lot of fans are just not yet ready to accept that this team is actually, finally, close.

The Broncos are indeed on the doorstep of turning into a legitimate contender in the NFL, and there may only be a handful of other teams in the AFC who are more well-positioned for the future than the Broncos are. The team still has to deal with the Kansas City Chiefs until further notice, but they do have some avenues where they can finally overtake the franchise.

Here are the five things Denver must to do overtake Kansas City.

5 ways the Broncos can overtake Chiefs and become Super Bowl contenders

Find a difference maker at inside linebacker

For years now, the Broncos have not invested enough into their ILB position. Too many times the team has thrown a low-end free agency contract to bring in a starter. They did it last offseason with Cody Barton. Going forward, the Broncos have to make at least one splash at the position.

Free agents include Ernest Jones IV, Jamien Sherwood, and Dre Greenlaw. Zack Baun is also a free agent in 2025, but I am not sure the Philadelphia Eagles will let him leave. Denver should have a great shot to throw a ton of money at a top ILB in free agency, and the middle of the defense desperately needs one.

We have seen just how this can impact a defense with someone like Nick Bolton of the Kansas City Chiefs. Some of the best defenses in the NFL in recent years all have an elite player at ILB. It's time for the Broncos to make a move here.

Trade for WR Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets may have an unhappy wide receiver on their hands in Garrett Wilson, who has, despite playing with inefficient QBs, put up 1,000 yard seasons in ever year of his career. He has just finished up year three in the NFL and is the perfect "Z" receiver for the Broncos' offense.

Denver has their "X" in Courtland Sutton and their gadget guy in Marvin Mims Jr. Garrett Wilson is absolutely the type of player that they are missing, and he would complete the WR room for years to come. The move almost makes too much sense, but at the end of the day, the price has to make sense for both sides.

Find an upgrade over PJ Locke III

PJ Locke III was not good in 2024 and was horrible in coverage. However, Brandon Jones was among the best safeties in the NFL. With a good safety class in the 2025 NFL Draft and another strong free agency safety market, there is no excuse - the Broncos have to upgrade this position if they want to overtake the Chiefs in 2025 and beyond.

Locke is a find rotational player, but he has no business starting for this team every single week.

Draft Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland

After trading for Garrett Wilson and shoring up the WR room, the Denver Broncos can turn to the 2025 NFL Draft to take Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland. Both players are at the top of a historically deep tight end class. Warren is a bigger and more complete player than Loveland.

Heck, the Broncos might not be able to sit at pick 20 to take Warren - they could have to move up a bit if they want his services. Anyway, I would argue that tight end is this team's biggest need, and the best overall solution for the position in 2025 and beyond is probably Tyler Warren.

He would add yet another layer to this offense. Garrett Wilson and Tyler Warren almost complete the major offseason moves on offense for the Broncos.

Sign Aaron Jones in free agency

The Denver Broncos could throw 5-6 million at Aaron Jones in free agency. He is a dual-threat running back who rushed for over 1,100 yards in 2024 on 4.5 yards per carry. For a one-year upgrade, Jones makes the most sense. He's 30 years old, so there is still something left in the tank, and can also catch passes out of the backfield.

With how deep the 2025 NFL Draft is at running back, the Broncos may only need a one-year 'immediate upgrade' type of solution. Aaron Jones makes all the sense in the world, and a RB rotation in 2025 of Aaron Jones, a rookie, and Audric Estime/Jaleel McLaughlin would give the Broncos one of the deepest and best backfields in the entire NFL.

Aaron Jones would be a great fit on the Broncos for a year.