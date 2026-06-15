5 Broncos players who cannot afford a quiet 2026 minicamp

The Denver Broncos get started with minicamp later this week, and it marks yet another notable milestone reached in the 2026 NFL Offseason. We're now already in the middle of June, so even training camp is now in view.

Given how loaded this roster is, there isn't a lot of wiggle room for certain players to make an ascension up the depth chart, but there is always a chance that the team ends up making some shocking roster decisions later in the summer.

There are a handful of players that appear to be under some sort of pressure to stand out during minicamp, and even though there is no live contact allowed, there is still a chance for players to show out in a big way. Which players need to have a strong minicamp for the Broncos?

These Denver Broncos players need to have a strong minicamp

Jahdae Barron, CB

Heading into his second year in the league, Jahdae Barron does not have a clear role available to him in the starting lineup. Slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian had the best season of his career in 2026 and is back on a substantial raise. Starting outside cornerback Riley Moss was quite stingy in coverage last year, but his pass interference penalties were awfully too frequent.

Barron is seen as someone who has inside-out versatility, and some have even wondered if he has a future at safety. What is clear, though, is that Barron has to have some type of role in this secondary for 2026. It would feel rather unheard of for a first-round pick to still not have a clear path to snaps in year two.

Even if Barron wouldn't become a full-time statrer until 2027, there has to be a sizeable step forward, as, if nothing else, Barron could perhaps see some snaps in the slot and on the outside and provide the backend of the defense more flexibility.

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB

With the addition of Jonah Coleman in the 2026 NFL Draft, Jaleel McLaughlin's future just got murky. However, with that being said, McLaughlin is a speedster of a running back with receiving upside, and he has been a solidly efficient player when given the chance. Had McLaughlin shown enough in 2025, the Broncos likely would not have drafted a running back.

And with J.K. Dobbins back on a two-year deal, it feels like the running back room is going to feature Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Coleman in 2026, with Adam Prentice slotting in as the fullback. I guess McLaughlin could always end up on the practice squad, but he's been on the active roster many times before.

Seeing as he's already entering year four, this might be his last chance with the Broncos if he can't make some noise. At this point, a running back is who he is this far into his career.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR

The Broncos just signed Hakeem Butler ahead of minicamp. Butler is a 6-5, 240lb wide receiver with 4.48 speed. Butler is honestly the size of a tight end, and with his immediate arrival in Denver, he'll be one of the biggest playmakers on offense and easily the biggest wide receiver.

Denver does have a big-bodied depth target already in Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who was brought back during the 2025 season to Denver. Humphrey is another fringe player on the roster, but with Butler's arrival, Humphrey's potential fit as the last wide receiver in the depth chart is in jeopardy.

Humphrey provides some upside as a blocker, and that's really the only reason why he'd even make the team this year. With an even bigger weapon in Butler now in the picture,

Drew Sanders, EDGE

Drew Sanders has gone back and forth between the off-ball linebacker spot and the EDGE spot. Now entering the final season of his rookie deal, Sanders is back at EDGE for year four. With Sanders, the story is rather disappointing, as he has a ton of athletic upside and honestly does profile well at both linebacker spots.

But his inability to stay healthy has made him a non-factor for the team. Like other players on this list, it does seem like this is Sanders' last chance to make an impression, and if he were to get cut, it'd be hard to imagine that he'd be able to latch onto a team given his health concerns.

And seeing how deep the Broncos EDGE group currently is, that really only makes life harder for Sanders. Minicamp could give him the first legitimate shot to begin making a solid impression.

Sai'vion Jones, DE

A third-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, Sai'vion Jones played a total of 33 defensive snaps for the Broncos in 2025. The team used another third-round pick on a defensive end, taking Tyler Onyedim this year. Between Jones and Onyedim, the Broncos have two developmental defensive ends with starting upside.

Jones seems to be a stronger pass-rusher, while Onyedim appears to have a stronger run defense skill set at the moment. With Jones, his rookie season was essentially a red-shirt year, as John Franklin-Myers was in the picture, so Jones really didn't have a path to snaps regardless.

With Franklin-Myers now out of the picture and no clear starter at that spot, there is reason to believe that a natural development/progression could be on the table for the second-year player. We have seen the Broncos draft and develop quite well along the defensive line, so it'd be fair to assume that Jones benefitted from that as a rookie.

If Jones' impact isn't much greater from his rookie season, it could be another year stuffed down the depth chart, and with Eyioma Uwazurike in this room as well, and Onyedim getting some attention since he's a new rookie, I would even argue that Jones is flying under the radar a bit. Fortunately, minicamp is a great place to begin making an impact.