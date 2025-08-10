4 winners (and 3 losers) from Broncos preseason blowout vs. 49ers

The Denver Broncos got things off to a rough start against the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason debut, but everyone's got to shake off the rust at some point. The Broncos ended up blowing out the 49ers anyway, flexing their overall depth in the process.

This is a good Broncos team, but the way the game started was a huge disappointment to everyone watching, including head coach Sean Payton. Payton expressed his displeasure at halftime on the broadcast, saying he wasn't "excited" about the way the defense or offense started this one off.

The preseason is all about player evaluation, so which players stood out the most (good or bad)?

Broncos winners and losers from preseason win vs. 49ers

Broncos winner: Nik Bonitto, EDGE

Although the entire Broncos starting defense was dog-walked down the field on the first 49ers possession of the night (more on that momentarily), Nik Bonitto had an incredible sequence on the second possesson for San Francisco. On three straight plays, Bonitto looked like he was shot out of a cannon off the right side of the defense, and he got three straight pressure with 1.5 sacks and nearly a third.

Broncos loser: Starting defense

The game could not have gotten off to a worse start for Denver's defense, which gave up a huge play to the 49ers' offense almost immediately. Starting slot corner Ja'Quan McMillian gave up a huge play early in the possession and the 49ers were able to pretty easily cash in the opportunity.

Just about the last thing anyone wanted to see was a defense that has been touted as potentially being the best in the league this coming season getting gutted by the backup offense for San Francisco. That's what made it really sting. Sean Payton said entering halftime that he wasn't "excited" about the way the defense started, and that would be an understatement.

Everyone's knocking off rust in the preseason, but the expectation was for a dominant effort against backups, and the starting defense did not deliver.

Broncos winner: Trent Sherfield, WR

How about free agent pickup Trent Sherfield really making an impression early on in his time with the Denver Broncos? The Broncos added Sherfield seemingly as a replacement for two players in one. They got a special teams ace to replace departed free agent Tremon Smith, and they also got a tough blocker at receiver to replace Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Sherfield is a speedy receiver who can block, but apparently, he can also make big plays...

Sherfield had a couple of catches in the first half of the game, including this 36-yard touchdown from Jarrett Stidham with outstanding footwork and great hands. Sherfield has been impressive at training camp for the Broncos the past few weeks and managed to carry that over into the first preseason game.

He might be climbing up the depth chart as we speak.

Broncos loser: Bo Nix, QB

Let's preface this by just saying something right away: It's the preseason. Still, you would have loved to have seen a sharper debut for quarterback Bo Nix. Although Nix had a beautifully placed throw that was dropped by Courtland Sutton, he also had two throws that could have easily been intercepted because they were underthrown.

Nix also threw the ball away on a third down deep in Denver territory, and wasn't able to get out of the tackle box, so he was called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety.

Overall, it just wasn't a clean debut for Nix. Obviously, the Broncos were trying to run some concepts for specific players as well, not necessarily run a script, but the context of the 49ers throwing their backups out there adds a little insult to the debut overall. It's something for this team to file away in the back of their minds for the next preseason game.

Broncos loser: Courtland Sutton, WR

When you get a $92 million deal, you've got to go make plays for your quarterback, even in the preseason.

Sutton had the aforementioned drop when Bo Nix put the ball on him deep downfield, and then he had a ball slightly underthrown in the end zone that he overran and didn't make a good play on at all. The 49ers defensive back in coverage made a better play on the ball, and Sutton simply has to give better effort.

He needs a better throw, of course, but this was not a good debut for Sutton after signing his big deal.

Broncos winner: Tyler Badie, RB

Tyler Badie was the team's best back in 2024, but suffered an unfortunate injury against the Jets in Week 4 and we only really got to see him for one game against the Buccaneers. He seemingly picked up where he left off against the Bucs in this game, showing off great vision and explosiveness to the tune of 32 yards on five carries (6.4 YPC average).

The top four backs on the field for the Broncos were RJ Harvey, JK Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Badie. There might be something to the idea of Badie taking a roster spot from someone like McLaughlin because he provides that change of pace with more in the running game overall.

Broncos winner: Jonah Elliss, EDGE

Jonah Elliss is a flat-out stud, and he's probably not getting talked about enough. The 2024 third-round pick out of Utah had five sacks as a rookie, and he could be an even bigger part of the Denver pass rush in 2025.

Elliss came crashing down off the left side of the defense to make a nice run stop, and he followed that up with a great pass rush rep where he probably should have been credited with a strip-sack, but the 49ers quarterback somehow got a pass off. Elliss was impressive in his reps off the edge and looks like he could be a crucial piece of the defense this coming season.