4 guaranteed wins on the Denver Broncos schedule for the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos absolutely have some winnable games on their schedule for the 2025 NFL Season. Are these four games guaranteed to be victories? There is no such thing as an easy win in the NFL, but let's be honest; there are some lopsided games on the Broncos schedule, and the team should take care of business with a few games.

Maybe I am being hyperbolic here, but hear me out...

Are the Broncos guaranteed to win these games?

Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

Some might think that this Week 1 game has all the makings of a trap game, but this is likely to be the first game of the Cam Ward era for the Tennessee Titans, and the first game for most rookie QBs is just downright tough.

The NFL is a different beast, so while this game could be close simply because it's Week 1, the Denver Broncos defense will shutdown the Titans offense, and Bo Nix will be able to do enough. There is just no chance that this team loses.

Week 2 @ Indianapolis Colts

Let's take it a step further and guarantee that the Broncos also win their Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts did have a lead against the Denver Broncos in their matchup late in the 2024 NFL Season, but Denver figured it out and pulled away.

The Colts are likely starting one of Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones in 2025, so the defense should again have a great chance to feast. Indy is talented on paper, but their QB situation is truly dire.

Week 7 vs. New York Giants

The Denver Broncos will be traveling back from their Week 6 London game to face the New York Giants at home, so let's hope that this team is not jet-lagged or anything. Well, another hope here is that former Broncos starting QB Russell Wilson will be under center for the New York Giants.

When you consider this and how weak the Giants team is overall; it should not be hard to see why the Broncos should win this game at home as well. The G-Men are projected to be among the worst teams in football this year.

The Broncos have a roster advantage nearly everywhere against the Giants. This should be an easy win. Yes, an easy win.

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

A frisky team in 2025 could be the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded up for Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they are again starting fresh with what is now the third different head coach in the Trevor Lawrence era. Lawrence was a rookie in 2021...

Anyway, the Jags are probably a year or two away from putting things together, and while their roster is solid, they are truly nowhere near the Denver Broncos at this point. The team should again take care of business ay home and come away with a key late-season victory.