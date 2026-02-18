3 ways the Broncos can ensure that they remain atop the AFC West in 2026

The Denver Broncos snapped their decade-long division title drought this past season, but remaining at the top of the division is no small task. With the Chargers fresh off their own playoff berth, the Chiefs having just missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade, and the Raiders about to draft their franchise quarterback, competition remains tight out west. The onus is on the Broncos to remain ahead of the rest.

Luckily for the Broncos, they were the best team in the conference this past season. The only thing that stood in the way of them winning the conference title was a devastating injury to Bo Nix. If he remained healthy, the Broncos would probably have brought home the AFC title and stood a better chance against the eventual Super Bowl champion, the Seattle Seahawks.

With all of that being said, the Broncos cannot be complacent in how they attack their roster this spring. With a strong draft in a good free agency haul, the Broncos have a chance to separate themselves from the rest of the division, especially if they add to their skill groups. These three moves would make it a safe bet that they bring home a second consecutive divisional crown in 2026.

Three moves the Broncos should make to ensure they win the AFC West in 2026

3) Give play-calling to Davis Webb

This one is probably the most controversial of them all, but also might make the most logical sense. The Broncos were able to fend off what felt like half of the league and retain new offensive coordinator David Webb, and he should be handed play-calling duties for the 2026 season. The Broncos' offensive play-calling felt stale by the end of the year, and Webb’s youth and exposure to several different systems would be a major boost for next season.

2) Address inside linebacker in the draft

The Broncos have tried signing different free agents throughout the years to play inside linebacker, but haven't drafted a starter since they took Josey Jewell in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. By drafting an inside backer, the Broncos should add youthful legs and speed to their group, something they have missed in recent years. Denver can't afford another year of players almost in their thirties and up dominating their snaps at inside linebacker.

1) Add a playmaker on offense

The main issue that held the Broncos back in 2025 was their lack of consistent offensive playmakers. At times, it felt as though the Broncos had good pieces, but everyone was a position too high on the depth chart. The Broncos know that they should bring back their current receiver group, but need to add a piece that is better than what they currently have in their room. Adding a legitimate scoring threat could help cement this team as a legitimate annual Super Bowl contender.