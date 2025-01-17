The Denver Broncos could have some players emerge in 2025 and hit breakout status. Let's dive into three early candidates here. The team does have a lot of young players who took strides in 2024 or who could take strides in 2025.

It's a huge testament to the coaching staff for their ability to develop said players. At the end of the day, it is up to the players themselves to take the next step. And that's why so many NFL players just don't cut it in the big leagues - they simply aren't good enough, period.

The Broncos had an encouraging 2024 season, and they could see these three players make a huge leap in 2025.

3 way too early breakout candidates for the Denver Broncos in 2025

Riley Moss, CB

Riley Moss allowed a 95.4 passer rating in coverage this year according to Pro Football Reference, but what we watched in 2024 was Moss emerge as a viable CB2 in this league. He did miss some time with a knee injury, and his absence in the lineup was noticable.

This was his first year starting, and the 2025 season will be his third year in the league, so there is still a ton of room to grow. Moss has very good ball skills and can play in man coverage, which is what Vance Joseph likes to do. Another offseason under his belt could yield a stellar year in 2025.

Jonah Elliss, OLB

In his rookie season at age 21, Jonah Elliss had five sacks, seven tackles for loss, and six QB hits. He played in 38% of the defensive snaps and definitely showed enough to earn more snaps in 2025. With Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto instilled as the Denver Broncos' primary edge rushers, Elliss may not be someone who starts in 2025 either.

However, he's got a ton of tools to be a starter off the edge, and I do believe he'll show enough this offseason to warrant more snaps. It would be interesting to see how Vance Joseph would use Elliss in a bigger role, but the other thing to consider here is that he is 21 years old as I mentioned.

That is very young for a rookie in the NFL. Most rookies tend to be 22, 23, or even 24 years old. This also could just be something where Elliss' youth being on his side allows him more room to grow. Watch out for a Jonah Elliss breakout party in 2025.

Bo Nix, QB

This is a logical one, right? Bo Nix threw for 29 touchdowns in 2024 and was responsible for 34 total, including four on the ground and one receiving score. Nix had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history and did this without a viable RB1, TE1, or WR1.

All it might take for Bo Nix to take the next step is the Broncos giving him a couple more playmakers. Many QBs have taken off in year two and made notable jumps, including guys like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow.

Both Jackson and Mahomes won the MVP award in their second year in the NFL. Joe Burrow took his team to the Super Bowl, and Josh Allen really began to grow as a passer in year two.

It is not out of the question for Nix to make a meteoric rise in year two. The game could slow down for him even more, and the additions of new playmakers could give him elite weapons to use. Bo Nix is a logical choice to breakout in 2025.