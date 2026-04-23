3 veterans the Broncos should trade for during the 2026 NFL Draft

It's draft day, ladies and gentlemen! On paper, the Denver Broncos will not make a selection until the 62nd overall pick on Day 2, Friday, April 24, due to the Jaylen Waddle trade with the Miami Dolphins. Despite the Broncos not having a first-round pick, it will be interesting to see how things shake up.

Denver will enter the Draft with seven total selections, specifically one in round 2, two in round 4, one in round 5, and three in round 7 (2 compensatory picks - Javonte Williams + Riley Dixon). It is important to remember that the additional 4th-round selection comes from the New Orleans Saints following the Devaughn Vele trade. Speaking of trades, the Broncos' front office has not been afraid of doing so to move up for a player they want, move down to get extra capital, or even add veteran players.

Recently, the Broncos have added two veterans from other teams via trade during the NFL Draft. Specifically, tight end Adam Trautman in 2023 in a deal with the Saints, and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers during the 2024 draft from the New York Jets. This proves that the team could be open to adding veterans from other teams in the following days.

That being said, let's look at which veterans the Broncos could try to acquire via trade during the 2026 NFL Draft.

3 veterans the Denver Broncos could trade for during the 2026 NFL Draft

While the Broncos do not have a first-round selection in the NFL Draft, this class allows the team to move on from their picks to get extra capital for future seasons, or to add proven veterans, as Denver has done in two of the last three drafts. They do not have many roster holes to fill, which gives them the versatility to make different trades.

Trades for veterans always happen during the draft. Could the Broncos pull the trigger and be one of the teams to do so? Which players could they be targeting?

1. Sam LaPorta, tight end, Detroit Lions

Every year, there are surprise trades, cuts, and signings around the NFL. Draft Day might have some interesting movements regarding veteran players. The Detroit Lions want and are expected to make Jahmyr Gibbs one of the highest-paid running backs in the league. They do have multiple former first-round players who might get contract extensions soon, which could impact their cap situation. They heavily need offensive linemen, and the 2026 class has solid offensive line prospects. To get extra picks, they might need to sacrifice a player, and TE Sam LaPorta could be a sneaky one.

Denver's top pick is the 62nd overall, and they need to invest at the tight end position (this class is a bit weak), so a veteran trade could make sense. The front office must be aggressive and give Bo Nix as many weapons as possible.

Why not another splash following a quiet 2026 free agency? LaPorta has been a stud in Dan Campbell's offense and would be a perfect fit with the Broncos. I would be surprised if he gets traded, but in the NFL, especially during the draft, more shocking things have happened.

Other trade option at TE: Kyle Pitts, Falcons.

2. Jordyn Brooks, inside linebacker, Miami Dolphins

The inside linebacker 2026 free agent class was loaded, and the Broncos did not take advantage of it. Instead, they decided to bring their guys back in Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton. Additionally, they released Dre Greenlaw and moved EDGE Jonah Elliss to the position.

In my opinion, they should have added one of Kaden Elliss, Nakobe Dean, or Devin Lloyd, among others, but it did not happen. Singleton is getting older, and despite having lots of tackles, has been beaten up in man-to-man coverage and has missed tackles. Luckily, the 2026 draft has intriguing names at the position, and the Broncos could clearly add one.

An option could be a trade. Miami is in rebuild mode with the new front office and head coach. They might not be done with shipping away veterans. Jordyn Brooks is a name that is intriguing. An All-Pro in 2025 and a team captain. Brooks has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate, and also as an extension candidate, once again ... anything can happen. Regardless of whether it is via trade or in the draft, the Broncos must address the inside linebacker position. It should be their top defensive priority alongside the defensive line.

Other trade option at ILB: Patrick Queen, Steelers.

3. Tony Pollard, running back, Tennessee Titans

The Broncos' biggest offensive need might be running back. They were interested in Travis Etienne at the start of the free agent market, but he signed with the Saints. Denver ended up re-signing JK Dobbins, who, before the injury in November against the Las Vegas Raiders, was having a top-10 season at the position. Injuries are a concern with Dobbins, which puts the Broncos in a position to potentially add another back.

RJ Harvey, who was selected with a second-round pick last season, was very inconsistent as a ball carrier, and when Dobbins went down, Harvey's overall inefficiency on the ground was obvious. The good news is that there are veterans who could be dealt, including Titans' Tony Pollard, who had over 1,000 rushing yards in 2025.

Pollard has had flashes and could be a great complement to the Broncos' backfield, especially in the run game, since Harvey was better in pass catching. Tennessee is rumored to want Notre Dame's star Jeremiah Love; they have Tyjae Spears, which means that the veteran Tony Pollard could be the odd man out. It would be a cheap trade for the Broncos, since he will become a free agent after the upcoming season.

Other trade option at RB: Chuba Hubbard, Panthers

It will be interesting to see how the Broncos work and dig through the draft. Maybe they end up trading for a proven veteran to improve their roster and fight for a potential Super Bowl LXI championship.