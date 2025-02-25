With how tight-lipped the Denver Broncos front office has been, they could be eyeing certain free agents in 2025 that are just not on the radar of most. Denver manufactured interest in JJ McCarthy during the 2024 NFL Draft cycle, and even flew under the radar with their interest in Patrick Surtain II back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It seems like the team's front office isn't afraid to play some mind games to ensure the team gets players they have their eyes on. The team is going to have some money to play with in free agency and could make some unexpected signings.

Denver could be on the cusp of turning into a contender, so they could be aggressive in FA. Let's look at three free agents the Broncos could unexpectedly sign in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

3 unexpected free agents the Broncos could sign in the 2025 offseason

Stefon Diggs, WR

Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans for the 2024 NFL Season and tore his ACL in October of 2024. That should give him enough time to be 100% for the start of the 2025 NFL Season in September. That would give him about 11 months to recover. Well, the Broncos do need a veteran wide receiver, and Diggs has been among the best in the NFL for years.

He has probably slowed down a bit, but in the right situation, Diggs may be able to be a crucial target for Bo Nix and the offense. From 2018-2023 with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, Diggs has six-straight 1,000-yard seasons. Signing Stefon Diggs would be a bit unexpected, especially with his interesting and sometimes off-putting personality.

Cam Bynum, SAF

The Denver Broncos do need to upgrade at safety, but what would make this unexpected is how expensive Cam Bynum could cost. According to spotrac.com, his market value is $17.7 million per year. That would put him near the very top of the safety market. And while safety is an important position, it's not nearly as valuable as some of the other needs Denver has.

I am not sure the Broncos would be able to sign Bynum for less than $15 million per year. If they were to make this signing, it would be a huge shock, but the duo of Bynum and Brandon Jones would probably be the best in the NFL.

Drew Dalman, OC

Drew Dalman has been a full-time starter for the Atlanta Falcons since 2022 but has played in just 23 regular season games since the start of the 2023 NFL Season. He should be the most coveted free agent center on the market and is probably able to land a deal in the range of $6-$9 million per year on the open market.

The issue here for the Denver Broncos is that all of Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey are on big-time deals, so the odds that Denver brings on a fifth notable OL contract are slim. Most teams in the NFL don't even have three big deals along their OL, but the Broncos already have four, and they are all worth at least $50 million.

It is a ton of money invested into the OL, and while that is a crucial spot to invest money, there comes a time where it can be too much. That would make it a bit of a shock to see the team signing Drew Dalman in the 2025 NFL Offseason.