It might only be a matter of time before Broncos make this first-round pick

The Denver Broncos may truly have their eye on a particular prospect in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With a shockingly good 2024 season under their belt, the Broncos are in great positon to breakout even more in the 2025 NFL Season. It truly would not be crazy to suggest that this team can hit true contender status with the right moves.

In my opinion, when a team is in a position like the Broncos are, it is best practice to draft and sign players that fill immediate needs. Now yes, the Broncos also have to plan for the long-term, but those two things kind of go hand-in-hand when you consider NFL Draft prospects.

Sometimes, NFL Draft prospects are so good that they can indeed bring immediate and long-term production. There are other players who need to be developed and won't bring that immediate production. Well, when you look at the roster, the Broncos have some degree of 'need' at tight end, running back, wide receiver, defensive tackle, inside linebacker, and safety.

That may seem like a lot, but the NFL free agency period should give the team every chance to fill two of their defensive needs at ILB and safety, and the 2025 NFL Draft is very deep at TE and RB, which is perfect timing for Denver.

Future Bronco... Colston Loveland?

With all the mocks drafts that have been circulating the NFL landscape, the most commonly mocked player to the Broncos at pick 20, from what I can see, is Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. That begs the question - is it only a matter of time before Loveland is on the Denver Broncos?

When you think about it, Loveland would fit the Broncos quite nicely. He is a better blocker than people give him credit for and is someone who can function as a big wideout, which is a staple in Sean Payton's offenses. He also fills a massive, massive position of need for Denver. In fact, I am not sure the team has a bigger need than tight end.

While you may get bored with constantly seeing Colston Loveland mocked to the Denver Broncos; there is a reason for that. He's a very good prospect, has a great chance to be a successful NFL player, and fills a crucial need for the offense and for the long-term development of Bo Nix. It may only be a matter of time before Colston Loveland is a Bronco.