The Denver Broncos have a great roster but do have some underrated future needs that will need some sneaky attention.

George Paton and Sean Payton have done a great job at building this roster up for contention, but this honestly only means that the work is going to get harder and more important, as they'll have to keep the team in this great spot.

But the Broncos do have to go out there and prove that they can be contenders - the only thing preventing them from doing that is themselves. When you dig deeper into this roster, Denver has some underrated future needs that have to be hashed-out sooner rather than later.

3 underrated future needs the Denver Broncos absolutely have

Interior offensive line

With the Broncos being able to cut Ben Powers next offseason and Luke Wattenberg being a free agent as well, the team could redo their left guard and center spots. Powers has been solid, but he's on a very rich deal and hasn't quite played up to the contract. Wattenberg could also have a breakout season in 2025 and perhaps price his way out of Denver.

The Broncos could be in a situation where the interior is all of a sudden pretty barren outside of All-Pro Quinn Meinerz.

Offensive tackle

Even though Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are under contract for the next few seasons, the team still has a long-term need at both tackle spots. McGlinchey does not have anymore guaranteed money on his deal after 2025, and Bolles is already entering his mid-30s. It would be wise for Denver to do some proactive homework at both tackle spots before they're scrambling to fill both of them in the same offseason.

Running Back

RJ Harvey, JK Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estime figure to be the top guys in the RB room, but both McLaughlin and Estime aren't more than backup options, and there is a chance that Dobbins is again unable to stay healthy in 2025. There could be a scenario that Harvey ends up being the only consistent player in this room, and this would absolutely give Denver another need at RB.

I am personally quite high on the Harvey/Dobbins duo for 2025, but there is more unknown than not with this unit.