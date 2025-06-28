3 underrated breakout candidates for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season

Let's try to dig a bit deeper and look at a few underrated breakout candidates for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season.

The Broncos have a ton of big-name players if we're being honest, but a few have flown under the radar and could turn into some legitimate breakout candidates in the 2025 NFL Season. With how solid this coaching staff is, many young players have already hit their stride, and more could be set to do that.

It's truly a great time to be a Broncos fan, as this team is a well-oiled machine and may only get better. Let's checkout three underrated breakout candidates for the team in 2025.

Who could breakout for Denver in 2025?

Luke Wattenberg, C

Luke Wattenberg was actually one of the best pass-blocking interior offensive linemen in the entire NFL in 2024, and yes, that's not an exaggeration. According to ESPN, Wattenberg ranked second among all interior linemen in pass blocking, trailing just Joe Thuney.

The Broncos are well-coached on offense to put it plainly, and with the team adding some encouraging players at running back, Wattenberg's shortcomings as a run blocker could simply go away in 2025. We see that he is a solid starter, and this came together in his first year as a starter in the NFL, so perhaps having that first season could set the stage for a massive 2025 season.

JK Dobbins, RB

JK Dobbins does average over 1,000 yards rushing over a 17-game season, but he's never played more than 15 games in a season due to injuries. Moreover, Dobbins is already in his sixth NFL season, so he might not be one you'd immediately look at as being a breakout player. Not only does he average over 1,000 yards in a season, but he's averaged over five yards per carry across his career as well.

Dobbins is a very effective runner when he's on the field, so him being able to do just that for a full season could yield insane results. The Broncos have been among the least-injured teams in the NFL since Sean Payton took over. JK Dobbins could greatly benefit from the Broncos training/recovery/medical staff.

Drew Sanders, ILB

Drew Sanders is a hyper-athlete and is now moved to ILB for good. The Broncos will have the young player stay there while he's with the team, and his position was kind of up for debate ever since the team drafted him. Well, he tore his Achilles back in April of 2024, so he's now another year removed from that, and with a full offseason of working at ILB under his belt, the young player could hit his stride in year three.

I truly would not be shocked if he eventually replaced Alex Singleton in the starting lineup, and Denver does have to get more explosive and younger at this position anyway. With the athleticism and size on his side Drew Sanders could be in line for a massive season, and with the team having him at ILB, there shouldn't be any sort of position-switching, either.

Drew Sanders is someone to watch out for.