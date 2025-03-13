The Denver Broncos have to examine some of the lower-tiered free agents to make some savvy signings immediately. Many of the top free agents are off the board, so perhaps teams pivot to some depth options now.

The Broncos have to consider signing a few players that could end up being surprise starters or simply quality depth.

A few positions on the roster could use some under-the-radar signings. Let's dive into three free agents who fit this bill that the Broncos must sign.

3 under the radar free agents the Denver Broncos have to sign immediately

Daniel Brunskill, OL

Daniel Brunskill has played tackle, guard, and center in the NFL between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans. He has started 66 of 92 career games and has spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Titans. Well, Tennessee did shore up their OL by signing Kevin Zeitler earlier this week.

That could mean Brunskill won't return to Tennessee. Being that he has most recently played center, the Broncos should consider bringing him in for cheap to compete with Luke Wattenberg for the starting center job.

If nothing else, Brunskill could end up being a depth piece for Denver.

CJ Henderson, CB

The Denver Broncos have made veteran cornerback additions in each of the last two offseasons. Two offseasons ago was Fabian Moreau, and last offseason was Levi Wallace. Well, could the Denver Broncos take a chance on a former first-round CB in CJ Henderson? Henderson is still just 26 years old and has played for a bunch of teams.

He was the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has three interceptions and 16 passes defended across his NFL career. Honestly, this could be a neat depth signing and a potential reclamation project as well. Denver's coaching staff is plenty good enough to be making these types of low-risk, high-reward sigings.

And this would not be for a starting role... the Denver Broncos starting secondary is set in stone, but depth can't be neglected.

Quinton Jefferson, DT

As recently as 2023, Quinton Jefferson had six sacks, four tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits with the New York Jets. Jefferson has been both a depth player and a full-time starter in the NFL, and he comes with 115 games of regular season experience. The Denver Broncos should absolutely look to make another move in their DL room before the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the starting DL of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and John Franklin-Myers likely returning for 2025, and Malcolm Roach being a primary backup, Denver should seek to add another body. We saw just how important the DL became for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, and this is simply an example of the Broncos further adding to a hugely important part of the roster - the trenches.