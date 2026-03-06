3 under-the-radar free agents the Broncos must steal at all costs

The Denver Broncos are hopefully going to find themselves at the top of the market for a couple of free agents, perhaps at running back and inside linebacker. Unfortunately, the team isn't going to sign every free agent the fanbase wants.

Part of the way to 'win' free agency, though, isn't always about spending the most - it's sometimes about finding the gems that many other teams look over. Sure, teams that spend the most tend to make the main headlines, but that really doesn't guarantee any sort of success.

Let's keep with this theme and look at three under-the-radar free agents the Broncos should consider signing when free agency rolls around.

3 free agents no one is talking about who the Denver Broncos should sign

Liam Eichenberg, G/T

Liam Eichenberg has played both guard and tackle for the Miami Dolphins and has actually started 52 games across his first four years in the NFL. Miami moved on from him, so he'll obviously hit the open market. With the possibility that the Broncos could undergo some offensive line transition in the near future, the idea of adding someone like Eichenberg makes a lot of sense.

It's also never a bad idea to have quality offensive linemen as backups, period. We did see the team extend Alex Palczewski on Thursday, so one domino has fallen there. Taking a shot on Eichenberg is a logical move that could benefit the Broncos late in the season.

Will Hernandez, G

Keeping with the offensive line theme, the Broncos should also consider signing guard Will Hernandez, who has typically been an absolute mauler in the run game. Still only 30 years old, Hernandez has only played in 12 games the past two seasons for the Arizona Cardinals, so the injury concern is present.

However, he has started nearly 100 regular season games and could be another 'gem' in free agency for the Broncos. At this point, you don't get the sense that there is any guarantee who starts at left guard in 2026, and, like I just mentioned when talking about Eichenberg, it is never a bad idea to have some quality depth.

Hernandez is a starting-caliber player who is going to be rather keep when free agency rolls around.

Daniel Bellinger, TE

Still only 25 years old, Daniel Bellinger is not really a household name at tight end, but he is a solid blocker, and that's something Denver hasn't really had at the position. Bellinger has never hit 300 receiving yards in a season, but there could still be some untapped potential here, as he's played his first four years with the New York Giants, and that franchise isn't exactly known for developing young players.

Bellinger does have a skillset that Denver is missing in the tight end room, and if the team isn't wanting to fork over another big-time contract at the position, Bellinger makes a load of sense.