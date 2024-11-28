3 things Broncos Country must be thankful for in 2024

The NFL's Most Valuable Defense is the Minnesota Vikings with a RANY per play of +1.60



Top 5 most valuable defenses after Week 12:

1. Minnesota Vikings: +1.60

2. Denver Broncos: +1.51

3. Houston Texans: +1.32

4. Philadelphia Eagles: +1.22

5. Pittsburgh Steelers: +0.98#SKOL pic.twitter.com/NxMkC86YoF