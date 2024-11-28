3 things Broncos Country must be thankful for in 2024
The Denver Broncos are in line to snap their eight-year streak without making the playoffs. They have a 7-5 win-loss record and will host the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, looking to get their third consecutive win. After Cleveland, they will have their bye week, host the Colts, and travel to Los Angeles, and Cincinnati. To close out their 2024-25 regular season, Denver will host the Kansas City Chiefs.
Thanksgiving is here. This year Broncos Country has numerous reasons for gratitude. Let's look at them.
3 things Broncos fans can be thankful for in 2024
1. Bo Nix:
After eight long seasons with multiple starting quarterbacks, the Denver Broncos have finally found their franchise quarterback in the post-Peyton Manning era. Not only did the Broncos get their guy at the most important position in football and possibly all sports, but he is on a rookie contract, and with the Walton-Penner ownership group, Denver will be able to spend and build around Bo Nix in the upcoming seasons.
The Broncos selected Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the sixth quarterback taken behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., and JJ McCarthy. Nix has looked good and has improved as the season progresses. He has won multiple awards and could win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Denver has found their franchise quarterback and the fan base must be excited about it.
2. Walton-Penner ownership group:
The Denver Broncos have the richest owners in the NFL. The Walter-Penner ownership group has built an impressive culture in Denver. People might think that the NFL is about the coaches and players, but the ownership group is an underrated and very important part of the franchise.
They made stadium renovations and are building a new and modern practice facility. Additionally, they have made big contract extensions to key players, specifically Quinn Meinerz, Patrick Surtain, and Jonathon Cooper. Heading into free agency, Denver will be able to make big signings, thanks to this ownership group.
3. Coaching staff:
The Denver Broncos have built a coaching staff that has taken this franchise to another level. They are giving this team an important culture and identity in all three phases of the game, leading the players to success. Denver has had three different head coaches since 2017 (Joseph, Fangio, Hackett, and Rosburg - interim), and it seems like they have found their guy in Sean Payton, who has made rookie quarterback Bo Nix look like a veteran through 12 games.
Within Payton's offense, there is one person who deserves a bit more recognition, specifically Zach Strief, the offensive line coach. Last season, the Broncos allowed the sixth-most sacks, but as we all know, Russell Wilson took multiple unnecessary sacks. This year, with Russ no longer on the team, the Broncos have had a top-tier offensive line, allowing the least amount of pressure.
After the Dolphins' 70-20 rout in Week 3 of last season, Vance Joseph -- coach many fans wanted to be fired -- sparked a defensive resurgence. In 2024, the unit has been fantastic, as they made key moves to improve it, and the results have been extraordinary.
Regarding special teams, Ben Kotwica's unit has been good, excluding the blocked field goal to beat Kansas City in Week 10. Wil Lutz has been an accurate kicker, the gunners have made key tackles, and Marvin Mims has made important returns.
Happy Thanksgiving Broncos Country!