Future Hall of Famer predicts Broncos will be top free agent destination

The Denver Broncos have caught the attention of pretty much everyone at this point. The Broncos are 7-5 after beating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and they should be 8-4 with a blocked kick against Kansas City being the only reason why they haven't just completely blown everyone's expectations away already.
Future Pro Football Hall of Famer JJ Watt, an absolute terror to everyone the Texans and Cardinals played throughout his career, has taken notice of what the Broncos are building these days. And more than just jumping on board the bandwagon, Watt is noticing a lot of important details that he believes could make the Broncos a destination for free agents going into the future...
JJ Watt believes Denver Broncos will be free agent destination team
"That's a place people want to play. I like Denver. I love it. They're building that brand-new practice facility which looks unbelievable. It's already a great spot there. I mean, they get rolling, Bo keeps playing like this...free agents will want to play there. It's a great spot."
- JJ Watt (via The Pat McAfee Show)
Watt's perspective here is very interesting because this isn't the first time he's spoken positively of Denver this year. Watt has a close relationship with Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen after the two spent a few years together as members of the Arizona Cardinals under Vance Joseph. Having Watt in Arizona undoubtedly helped develop Allen's game overall, and there's no doubt that the two have remained close since Watt decided to hang up the cleats.
And he makes an interesting point which we've brought up in the past about the Walton-Penner Ownership Group making the franchise more attractive to prospective free agents. Having the upgraded practice facility (a very niché piece of information coming from JJ Watt, if I may) is huge because that's where players spend the majority of their time during the year.
The Broncos will soon have a state-of-the-art facility (2026), a stadium which has received $100 million in upgrades already, a ton of salary cap space, and a young quarterback playing exceptionally well. On top of a number of other things.
Watt is correct in saying that there are a variety of reasons that make the Broncos an attractive future destination for free agents, but Bo Nix is the straw stirring the drink. Having a quarterback playing well is essential to driving top-tier free agents to the Mile High City on top of the cash the Broncos have on hand and the amenities that will make being a player in this organization more than worthwhile.