3 teams the Denver Broncos should be rooting for in Week 12

The Denver Broncos are on the bye in Week 12 and have won eight games in a row, which is the best winning streak in the NFL, tied with the New England Patriots. The Broncos are surely getting some key rest in Week 12 before embarking on the final six games of the season.

Well, this is the time of the year where teams are hoping for certain results, as certain teams winning can help out a bit more in the NFL Playoff Picture. At this point in time, Denver is very close to clinching that first overall seed in the AFC, which gives them a bye and homefield advantage.

All of Broncos Country should be hoping for these three teams to earn a victory in Week 12.

Cincinnati Bengals (vs. New England Patriots)

Unfortunately, Joe Burrow will not be playing in this game, but the Cincinnati Bengals could still pull off the upset. The Patriots are tied with the Broncos atop the NFL with a 9-2 record, but New England getting to 10-2 would obviously bump them up to the top of the conference.

Denver should be hoping that the Bengals are somehow able to beat the Patriots, as they would drop to 9-3, which would keep Denver above New England in the AFC standings.

Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

The Denver Broncos would likely benefit from the Kansas City Chiefs winning, as the Indianapolis Colts would drop to 8-3 and fall one game behind the Denver Broncos. At this point in time, the Broncos should be focusing on the first overall seed in the AFC. Even if the Chiefs were to win in Week 12, they'd still be three entire games behind Denver.

The Broncos would gain a game over the Colts and become more likely to earn that top seed in the AFC. While it may not seem like it, the Broncos should hope for a Chiefs' win.

Chicago Bears (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-4 entering Week 12 and are facing the Chicago Bears. Well, while Pittsburgh clearly isn't nearly the team that the Broncos are, they should be rooting for the muddiest possible playoff scenario below them in the standings. The Steelers dropping to 6-5 just makes things much more confusing for the other teams trying to get in, and this should help the Broncos, even if it's just a little bit.