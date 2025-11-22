Former Broncos 2nd-round pick continues to make Denver look pathetic

The Denver Broncos seemed to get something going with their running back room this season, as they used a second-round pick on RJ Harvey, an explosive back from UCF. Then, in June, Denver signed JK Dobbins, who was somehow still on the open market.

This came after letting Javonte Williams leave in free agency and parting with Audric Estime, a 2024 draft pick. Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie both remained in the picture, but Harvey and Dobbins were getting the primary load.

Well, Dobbins suffered a foot injury a couple of weeks ago and is very likely not suiting up for the Broncos until 2026 if they re-sign him, and a former running back the Broncos let walk in free agency has honestly made the Denver Broncos look a bit silly.

Javonte Williams continues to have an outstanding season for the Dallas Cowboys

Williams signed for pennies with the Dallas Cowboys, and I think many Broncos' fans really did not think Denver was losing much and also didn't think Dallas was getting much. Well, it's been a career year for Javonte Williams. Here is what he's done in just 10 games this year:



809 rushing yards

5.0 yards per carry

9 total touchdowns

He's averaging a career-high five yards per carry and already has a career-high in touchdowns. He's also helped contribute to the second-best scoring offense in the NFL. If Javonte Williams kept his pace for an entire 17-game season, he'd finish with this:



274 carries

1,375 yards

14 rushing touchdowns

Javonte Williams ran for just 513 yards in 2024, and 774 in 2023. His combined yardage total of 1,287 in 2023 and 2024 is what he's on pace to break here in 2025 with the Cowboys. Now, yes, both sides clearly needed a fresh start, but it's honestly kind of maddening that Williams never brought this kind of production to Dallas.

He's also still just 25 years old, and if he were on the Broncos right now with this type of production, Denver might be the best team in the NFL, period. At the end of the day, Javonte Williams is making the Broncos look like fools for letting him leave in free agency for next to nothing.

But, the Broncos were getting some great production from JK Dobbins before the foot injury. Yet again, though, Denver might have to do some notable work in the backfield this upcoming offseason. Javonte Williams is also very likely on his way to a very rich extension, whether it comes from the Cowboys or another team.