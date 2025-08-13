3 surprising Broncos' players who are on thin ice approaching the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos may have a few players on thin ice approaching the 2025 NFL Season, but who?

The team's coaches may have a ton of tough decisions to make with the depth pieces on the 2025 Denver Broncos' roster. This is a good problem to have as well, but it's not going to be easy, and this could also mean some players we think are safe are not.

When it's all said and done and Denver trots out their 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL Season, some surprising moves might have been made.

These players might just be on thin ice approaching the 2025 NFL Season

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB

Jaleel McLaughlin was a non-factor for the Denver Broncos in their first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers and clearly is nothing more than a quality RB3 at this point. We've seen the best of McLaughlin as a running back in the NFL, so there really should not be much of a guarantee that he makes the roster, especially with what Tyler Badie and Blake Watson did in that win over the 49ers. McLaughlin has averaged 4.8 yards per carry over 189 total carries, and he's fumbled the ball just one time.

However, the presence of JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey really complicates things.

Audric Estime, RB

Another running back who may all of a sudden be on thin ice is Audric Estime, the Denver Broncos' fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Estime is still just 21 years old but really hasn't impressed all that much since arriving in Denver. He's got little to no juice and doesn't really offer anything that Denver doesn't have in guys like Dobbins and Harvey. A 21-year-old player getting cut in his second season feels unlikely, but it's possible.

Ja'Quan McMillian, CB

Ja'Quan McMillian is a good slot cornerback in the NFL, but Jahdae Barron exists and could ultimately bump McMillian off the roster. With Barron in the mix and Kris Abrams-Draine making it hard to ignore him, you have to wonder if Denver would actually pick up the phone and listen to trade offers?

The Broncos could use some linebacker help, for example, so could Denver swap McMillian, who plays at a position that's a bit of a surplus, for a linebacker to help fill the void in that room? I truly would not be surprised to see McMillian not on the initial 53-man roster when it's all said and done.