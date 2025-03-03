3 sleeper players the Denver Broncos must target in free agency

The 2025 NFL new league year is approaching, meaning free agency is almost here. The Denver Broncos finished the 2024-25 season with a 10-7 win-loss record in Bo Nix's first year and made the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50. The big question heading into the new year is how the Broncos will address their team needs.

This year's free agency offers multiple solid options for Denver at all their positions of need. Additionally, they have around $42 million in cap space and have not made any cuts, restructurings, or contract extensions. This means that not only will the Broncos have money to spend, but the amount of available funds will increase once in-house moves are made before the legal tampering period if they decide to make any.

In several articles, other contributors and I have discussed various top-tier options for the different positions of need for Denver as we approach free agency. In this one, I will highlight some sleepers or under-the-radar options for the Broncos at the positions they need to address.

3 sleeper players the Broncos must target in the upcoming 2025 NFL free agency:

DL Bobby Brown III:

The defensive line was one of the most improved units from 2023 to 2024 with the additions of John Franklin-Myers (trade) and Malcolm Roach (free agency). Now, one of the three starters, specifically DJ Jones, is set to become a free agent once the new league year starts. He was a good run-stopper and a true nose tackle. It is unknown if he will be back. Regardless of the team's decision with Jones, Denver must add players here, either via free agency, the draft, or both. An under-the-radar free agent option here is Rams' Bobby Brown III.

@StuJRams this is not a knock on you my guy but you only can talk about what it seems like the 1 and only thing I’m good at because that’s all I’ve ever been allowed to do — Bobby Brown III🧸 (@bobbyiii5) March 1, 2025

Brown has been a key player for the Rams defensive line, especially in stopping the run, something Denver struggled with in multiple games this past season. Bobby went on his "X" account to put an interesting comment hinting a possible departure in free agency. He has 9 career tackles for loss in 30 starts for Los Angeles. Additionally, he has 84 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

WR Darius Slayton:

Courtland Sutton had his first 1,000+ receiving yards season for the first time since 2019. After Sutton, the second-highest receiver in yardage terms was Marvin Mims with 503, which is not great. There is a big statistical gap between the number one and two receivers. Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey had some flashes but were not great overall. A receiver might not be a top offensive priority for the Broncos, but if there are good options, they should explore the market.

Cooper Kupp has been mentioned as a possible addition. The NFL Draft and free agency both have interesting options. Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin are the top names, but an under-the-radar guy the Broncos must explore adding is Darius Slayton. Slayton has had poor quarterback play for most of his career and still has been a top target for the guy under center. He is 28 years old and has 2,067 yards and 8 touchdowns in the last three seasons. He could be a good option for Nix and Sean Payton's offense.

LB Ernest Jones IV:

The top defensive priority for the Denver Broncos in the upcoming free agency and Draft must be inside linebacker. Alex Singleton is coming off an ACL tear and could even be cut. Cody Barton and Justin Strnad will be free agents. The Broncos must add a minimum of one player at this position, and it would be ideal if they sign two. This was one of the weakest units in the 2024-25 season. Ernest Jones IV, the former Super Bowl Champion with the Rams, could be a sneaky option.

Jones has had over 110 tackles every year he has been in the league, except for his rookie season. He is a fast tackler and a good run-stopper. He would be a steal if Denver ended up signing him. Ernest is a young (25) but experienced linebacker who can instantly boost the unit.