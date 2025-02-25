Broncos can build elite defense with these 3 free agent pickups in 2025

If the Denver Broncos are going to compete for AFC supremacy in 2025 -- and they absolutely can -- then they are going to need to nail their free agency class. General manager George Paton has stated that the team will be "measured" but that they have the flexibility (thanks to cash and cap) to be aggressive in spots as necessary.

And aggressiveness in some cases will be necessary for the Broncos in free agency.

Things have lined up perfectly for the Broncos to address their top needs in NFL free agency defensively and their top needs offensively in the 2025 NFL Draft. So how could they potentially build a truly elite defense -- even after a huge year in 2024 -- with a strong free agent class?

By making these three moves...

3 moves the Broncos need to make on defense in NFL Free Agency

1. Sign safety Camryn Bynum

One underrated position of need for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 offseason is at safety where they got some outstanding play from free agent acquisition Brandon Jones but a rocky season from PJ Locke, who was in his first full year as a starter.

Locke's coverage abilities left something to be desired in 2024 which is where a player like Vikings free agent Camryn Bynum could come into play. The former fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has developed exceptionally well over the last handful of years and has three straight seasons with at least two interceptions.

He had the best year of his NFL career so far in 2024 allowing a QB rating of just 77.6 into his coverage with three interceptions and 96 total tackles. Something really huge with Bynum? He's played in all 17 games each of the last three seasons and has accounted for 10 turnovers (five interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries) over the last two years.

The guy has become such a turnover magnet that he's started literally choreographing his team's celebrations for when turnovers happen.

The market value for safeties is super team-friendly and the Broncos have to be aggressive here. Bynum is not the only name that would make sense but he's one of a handful that could really upgrade the coverage unit on the back end.

2. Sign both Divine Deablo and Willie Gay at linebacker

Let's get a two-for-one at the off-ball linebacker position, shall we?

The Broncos need upgraded speed at the linebacker position, and if there's anything the 2024 season proved to every single one of us, it's that the team needs to be more proactive in upgrading this position group before the NFL Draft.

I expect Alex Singleton to come back on a reduced deal for the Broncos this season after suffering a major knee injury in 2024, but the Broncos will surround him with some speed and talent in addition to moving former third-round pick Drew Sanders back to the stack linebacker position.

I love the idea of signing Divine Deablo from the Raiders because he has a ton of special teams experience and is a former safety who has spent his rookie contract acclimating to the off-ball linebacker spot. The Broncos could be signing him at the perfect time considering he's taken some of his learning lumps in Las Vegas.

Willie Gay Jr. was a high draft pick by the Chiefs once upon a time, and could be a great pickup for the Broncos as an upside play with starter potential who also played a bit of special teams for Darren Rizzi last year.

These two guys both ran the 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds, so their speed is legit. They have range, they have playmaking ability, and they have upside (both will be 27 this season).

3. Sign defensive lineman Bobby Brown III

The Los Angeles Rams are likely going to work hard to retain one of their more underrated defensive linemen in Bobby Brown III, but Brown's potential availability should pique the Denver Broncos' interest.

Defensive lineman DJ Jones is a free agent and the Broncos need help at nose tackle. While they have the resources available, they could get an upgrade over Jones with Brown signing on and fortify the defensive line for the foreseeable future.

Brown was a Day 3 draft pick back in 2021 by the Rams and he's really emerged as a key player for them over the last two seasons. At 6-foot-4, 332 pounds, and has eight tackles for loss over the last two seasons.

I love the idea of the Broncos signing someone here in free agency at nose tackle, drafting a pass-rushing defensive end out of this deep class, and keeping guys like Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach around. We can dream, right?