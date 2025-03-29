The Denver Broncos absolutely need to find some running back production in the 2025 NFL Draft. They cannot pass up on these three prospects. There are more than 10 draftable running backs in April's draft, so it's going to be a great opportunity for RB-needy teams like the Denver Broncos to make something happen.

Denver has not made a free agency move at the position this offseason, so that tells me that they hope the 2025 NFL Draft provides them with the proper solution in the backfield. Whether they want to address the position in the first round, mid rounds, or even late rounds, they absolutely cannot pass up on these three RB prospects.

3 running backs the Denver Broncos cannot avoid in the 2025 NFL Draft

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Personally, TreVeyon Henderson is my favorite running back target for the Denver Broncos. This is a high-character player who fits precisely what Denver needs at the position. Henderson has breakaway, home-run speed and, as I have said, has shades of Aaron Jones and Jahmyr Gibbs to his game. The Broncos need someone who can play RB like Henderson does.

And when we talk about the team needing a 'joker,' TreVeyon Henderson is that type of player. The 20th overall pick may seem too rich for the OSU product, but with it being like that both Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton are off the board, the Broncos still might find great value in TreVeyon Henderson in the first round.

Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

If it was not for Ashton Jeanty being in this class, Omarion Hampton would be the clear-cut first running back taken, but I have personally seen mocks where he is still being taken in the top-10 after Jeanty. If Hampton falls to pick 20, there would be no reason for the Denver Broncos to pass up on him.

He's an instant RB1 at the NFL level and has great size, speed, and can truly do it all out of the backfield. Hampton is someone who can instantly take on a huge workload and could help the Broncos form a top-tier rushing attack in 2025 and beyond.

Jordan James, Oregon

Here is Jordan James' strengths section on his NFL.com draft profile:

"Hits sudden lateral cuts to elude early penetration from the defense.

Instant stop-start and change-of-direction quickness.

Absorbs and runs through contact with powerful lower half.

Looks to demolish defensive backs who try to tackle him.

Able to take short throws and add yards after the catch.

Displays a willingness to hit and compete in pass protection." Lance Zierlein

James saw his workload increase in each year of his collegiate career and could be a great mid-late round pick for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's got a desirable skillset to exist as the RB3 in the room initially and seems to be a nice blend of being a shifty but tough runner with his ability to change direction quickly but also run through contact.

Jordan James is not a running back who is going to hear his name called in the first or second round, but sometimes those middle or late-round guys are the ones that fly under the radar but end up making a huge difference.