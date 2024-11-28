3-round Denver Broncos mock draft: Team is all-in on Bo Nix in year two
The Denver Broncos need to focus themselves next offseason in going all-in around Bo Nix. Does this 2025 NFL mock draft do that? The coming offseason could be loads of fun for the Broncos in their quest to build a contender. This team could even make the postseason in 2024. Many thought that the Broncos would be among the worst teams in football this year.
But here we are.
Strapped with a ton of cap space and their own first and second-round picks, Denver could be in store for an active and productive offseason. Could this mock draft put them on the right track?
Broncos 2025 Mock Draft: Team loads up for Bo Nix
23rd Pick - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Ohio State University has had years-long success of their wide receivers making it into the NFL, so the hope here is that Emeka Egbuka could join the likes of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin, and others who have turned out to be productive players in the league.
The Broncos may not be done at the WR position in this NFL mock draft, either. This coming offseason should be all about getting the most out of Bo Nix, and Egbuka is a great start for this team.
54th Pick - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green
The Broncos need to find themselves a legitimate tight end. Could it be Harold Fanning Jr from Bowling Green? Maybe. The tight end class in the 2025 NFL Draft seems to be quite deep, and that is music to the ears of Denver's front office, as the projected TE free agent market is just not all that good.
And it does not seem evident that a viable TE could become available in a trade, either. The Broncos did just release Greg Dulcich, who showed some promise as a rookie, so this team could be starting fresh at the position in 2025.
85th Pick - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
The Nix family actually adopted Tez Johnson when he was a teenager, so there is a deep connection here. The Denver Broncos need a true speedster WR, and Johnson could be just that. He is undersized at 160 pounds, so that could be a small issue, but Eagles WR DeVonta Smith is about 170 pounds himself and is a very productive player.
Tez Johnson is a true speedster and has some existing chemistry with Bo Nix, as he had nearly 1,200 yards in 2023 when both he and Nix were still at Oregon. This wouldn't just be a fun pick; Johnson is a legitimate NFL prospect and could add a nice element to the Denver Broncos offense.