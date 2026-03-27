3 remaining roster moves the Broncos must make in the 2026 offseason

The Denver Broncos have been relatively quiet in free agency this offseason outside of the massive Jaylen Waddle trade that shocked the NFL world. For the most part, Denver has brought back its own free agents in a clear indication that they want to run it back.

While that is not a bad thing, most can see the weaknesses remaining, and if those positions are not fixed, Denver's season is again going to end before the Super Bowl. With the 2026 NFL Draft right around the corner and the free agency market still having some solid remaining players, there are many avenues for Denver to improve the roster.

Let's dive into three remaining (and obvious) roster moves this team must make.

The Denver Broncos have 3 obvious remaining roster moves they must make

1. Sign DE Cam Jordan

WIth John Franklin-Myers on the Tennessee Titans, the Broncos have a vacancy along the defensive line, and with how good the defensive line is, it wouldn't necessarily be smart for the team to just 'hope' that Sai'vion Jones and Eyioma Uwazurike develops into a starter.

The Broncos defensive line might also be the single-best unit on the roster, so keeping it a strength makes all the sense in the world. That's where Cam Jordan comes in. The long time New Orleans Saints defensive end, Jordan is still playing at a high level and finished 2025 with 10.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits. He again started all 17 games, too.

The Sean Payton connection is obvious, and the player fills a major need.

2. Find another running back

The Broncos surely do not plan on actually running it back at running back, right? All of J.K. Dobbins. Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie are back under contract, but this running back room was not good enough in 2025 when Dobbins went down.

Some have wondered if Denver seeks to address the position in the 2026 NFL Draft, perhaps with that 62nd overall selection. They could also turn to the free agency market and sign someone like Nick Chubb.

Either way, Denver needs to add another running back, as Dobbins' history does not indicate he'll be able to stay on the field for a full season, and when that happened last year, things fell apart on the ground. Sure, RJ Harvey could take a step forward, but again, Denver can't just 'hope' that happens.

3. Draft inside linebacker at pick 62

I know I just said the Broncos could draft inside linebacker at pick 62, but that pick might be best-suited for an inside linebacker, which might be the team's biggest weakness. Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad both got multi-year contracts with the team, which was a bit odd, as Dre Greenlaw got cut.

To be blunt, the linebacker room got worse, and this group might be a bottom-5 unit in the NFL. Not only could this team sign another veteran to raise the floor, but targeting a linebacker at pick 62 could also be good business. Prospects like Josiah Trotter, Kyle Louis, and Jake Golday.

This is a solid linebacker class, and there are a slew of different types of prospects. The end of the second round might truly be a sweet spot for the position.