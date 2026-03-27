Broncos NFL Draft: Which draft strategy makes the most sense for Denver?

The Denver Broncos don’t just need a good draft, but instead need the right draft.

With multiple needs across the roster, including inside linebacker, tight end, running back, and even the offensive line (for depth), Denver needs to provide support for those position rooms.

There are two clear strategies the Broncos could pursue in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, and each would shape the team's future in a very different way.

What NFL Draft strategy should the Denver Broncos deploy?

Strategy 1: Draft Best Player Available (BPA)

This strategy was clearly used in last year's draft by George Paton and his front office, as they drafted a cornerback in the first round, Jahdae Barron.

While this was not a popular pick back then (and currently, too) the strategy of taking the best player available, despite of it not being a team need has been a strategy used by teams for awhile.

Instead of drafting for need, the Broncos simply take the best player on the board every time they’re on the clock. Over time, that typically leads to a more talented roster.

It requires patience and discipline, especially if it means passing on positions of need early.

With how the Broncos are currently constructed, it would make sense to do this once again. On the contrary, Denver has a few holes to fill in their talented roster. Not major concerns, but due to the lack of activity in free agency and the past few years of not addressing it, the Broncos still have the same team needs they have had for the past few years.

Strategy 2: Draft for Team Needs

The consensus has been that the Broncos team needs at this point are inside linebacker, tight end, running back. You can even throw in offensive line since Denver hasn't drafted a trench player since 2023 in Alex Forsyth, who was a 7th-rounder. The last offensive lineman drafted by the Broncos who wasn't selected in the last round was four years ago, in Luke Wattenberg.

With drafting for team needs, it will provide a solution at positions where they need help, whether with depth or just more talent in the room.

For example, the Broncos have been needing linebacker help for years, it seems like, and they have found themselves in the same position again. The last inside linebacker the Broncos drafted was Drew Sanders, and even his role as a linebacker has been questioned throughout the years (along with his health).

Besides Sanders, Denver drafted Justin Strnad as their last linebacker, selected back in 2020.

Same thing can go for tight end, as the Broncos drafted Caleb Lohner last year, but with a 7th-round pick and little to no experience in football. The prior tight end selection four years ago was Greg Dulcich.

Fast forward to 2026, and Denver still has that same team need.

Which Strategy Makes the Most Sense?

Each strategy has its own appeal to it and can make sense for the Broncos.

With the lack of movement in free agency this year, and also the same team needs appearing for the last few years, it's time Denver shifts away from drafting BPA like last year and shift to drafting team needs this year.

The linebacker room remains intact from last season, besides Dre Greenlaw, who was just cut by the team. Alex Singleton will lead the group, with Justin Strnad returning. The room is extremely thin, and many have voiced their concerns with the talent in the room, too.

The Broncos look to be bringing back the same tight end room as well, which struggled mightily last season. Evan Engram didn't live up to expectations last year and aims to turn it around this year with Davis Webb calling plays. Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins follow him in the depth chart, and respectfully, they don't move the needle for an offense that needs depth at that position to make a serious run in the postseason.

Paton addressed the running back need last year with drafting RJ Harvey, but it still remains a need this year, too. JK Dobbins is returning, but his health concerns, unfortunately, are something that the Broncos need to consider. Harvey played well in his first year in the league, but the depth in that room is not great either.

If Denver can address those team needs this draft, the roster will have little to no needs to fill that will be concerning.