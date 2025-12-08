3 reasons why the Broncos can win the Super Bowl after 10th-straight victory

The Denver Broncos, once again, have the best record in the NFL and are now 11-2 on the season after a seven-point victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Denver actually dominated this game, as the final score really doesn't paint the entire picture.

The Broncos have three home games and one away game remaining, with a crucial two-game homestand coming up against the Packers and Jaguars in Weeks 15 and 16. Depending on what happens, the Broncos can clinch the AFC West as early as Week 15.

But, beyond that, this team can win the Super Bowl this year, so let's talk about why they can do that, as there are a few very obvious reasons as the regular season winds down.

3 reasons why the Denver Broncos can win Super Bowl LX in the 2025 NFL Season

Winning close is what it's all about in the NFL

The Denver Broncos had quite a few blowouts this year, and it's really been the total opposite here in 2025. Many people have actually gone as far as to call the Broncos frauds for all the close wins they have this year, but winning close is significantly more sustainable in the NFL than winning in blowout fashion, and that is going to be even more true when the playoffs roll around and the games are even more competitive.

The no. 1 seed and homefield advantage feels very likely

Now that Denver has their second win over the Las Vegas Raiders, they have clinched a common-opponent tiebreaker with the New England Patriots and feel very favored to win the no. 1 overall seed. This would guarantee them a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the postseason. Denver has not lost a game at home in well over a year, so it's obvious how crucial that top seed is going to be.

Denver is best where it matters the most

Whether it's clutch QB play, strong coaching, or elite trench play, the Denver Broncos are best where it matters the most in the NFL. This is one of the more well-built teams in the league, and the emphasis on the trenches has been present ever since Sean Payton arrived back in the 2023 NFL Season. With strong trench play, a QB that is best when it matters the most, and a coaching staff that knows how to navigate tough situations, Denver can win it all this year.