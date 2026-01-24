3 reasons why the Broncos can blow out the Patriots in the AFC title game

The Denver Broncos can absolutely beat the New England Patriots in the AFC title game, and while Jarrett Stidham is now starting, that doesn't mean the season is over. Stidham is a capable backup and is playing in front of the home crowd, so he'll be able to operate the offense well.

The Patriots are also making their first road playoff start in quite some time, and starting QB Drake Maye is absolutely going to be under the spotlight. It's not a guarantee that Maye lights up the Broncos fierce defense at home.

Let's talk about three main reasons why the Broncos can blow out the Patriots in the AFC title game.

Suffocating pass rush might be too much

The Denver Broncos have an elite pass rush, period. It's better than the Chargers and Texans pass rushes, which gave the Patriots some fits in the playoffs. In two playoff games, Drake Maye has been sacked 10 times at home.

He took five sacks in both games, and when you consider the environment he's going to be in, it's not a stretch to think that the Broncos take Maye down six, seven times or more. This could lead to the ball hitting the ground and some key turnovers. Maye has fumbled six times in the playoffs as well. This sloppy play just isn't sustainable in Denver. Even the most efficient offensive drive could come to an end if Maye is taking sacks.

Drake Maye making his first road playoff start

Drake Maye has played somewhat well in the playoffs, but it's been a bit rough around the edges, and Maye making his first road playoff start in the toughest place to play in the NFL could always turn out rough. Sure, the chatter this week has mainly centered around Jarrett Stidham, but there is also a distinct possibility that Maye simply plays poorly.

Heck, Josh Allen played poorly in the Divisional Round, so it's not like Maye can't. The defense and the environment could simply be too overwhelming for the QB.

Sean Payton's increased motivation with Jarrett Stidham

Sean Payton has had a ton of success with backup QBs and is always in the business of proving people wrong. Jarrett Stidham was the first free agent Payton signed when he arrived in Denver, and that was done for a reason. Stidham is a capable passer, and if any head coach can tailor a gameplan to fit his QBs strengths, it's Payton.

There is a chance Jarrett Stidham plays extremely well. The Patriots defense is good, but their passing attack allowed an opposing passer rating of 93.1 this year.