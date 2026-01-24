Jarrett Stidham could make a ton of money with Broncos (but not how you think)

The Denver Broncos are in an unfortunately history spot with Jarrett Stidham taking over as the starting quarterback. The news of Bo Nix's ankle injury shocked the NFL world, as Sean Payton actually went back up to the podium after the game ended to break the news to the media.

What's done is done - Bo Nix is now on the road to recovery, and there is absolutely no indication that Nix won't be ready for the start of the 2026 NFL Season. All in all, while the injury is a brutal reality of how harsh this game can be, he has a long runway to heal up for year three and beyond.

But the focus now turns to Jarrett Stidham, who is the starting QB of the Denver Broncos for at least one game, but depending on how this goes down, Stidham could end up making himself a ton of money with the Broncos, but not in the way you might think.

Multiple teams will come calling for Jarrett Stidham in the offseason if the Broncos pull this off

One thing is true, and you can't really dispute it - there is a huge demand for competent QB play in the NFL, but the supply does not meet that demand. In recent years, we have seen more of a QB 'middle class' develop, as guys like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been able to revive their careers but also aren't making $50 million a year like some of the league's highest-paid players.

And if 2025 was any indication, the QB market is going to be very active, as so many teams just did not have great QB play and could get creative to try and find someone. Well, the writing is honestly on the wall for Jarrett Stidham.

Ideally, the Broncos win the next two games, become Super Bowl champions, and Jarrett Stidham plays well. But what happens after that? It'd be a near-guarantee that several QB-needy teams could come calling, wanting to trade for Stidham.

Whether it's to enter into a QB competition or be a starter outright, a strong postseason showing from Stidham could really do himself many favors. Take, for example, teams like the Jets, Vikings, and Steelers. All three teams are going to be searching for a QB to add this offseason.

Could one or more of these front offices come calling for Stidham's services? Absolutely.

The kicker here could be that they further extend his contract to perhaps invest in him in the short-term as their starting QB. Being able to perform at a high level in the postseason would certainly catch the eye of front offices that simply need to find an answer at the most important position in sports.