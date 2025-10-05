3 positions the Denver Broncos will have to prioritize in the 2026 NFL Draft

It's very early, but the Denver Broncos do have some clear-cut needs that they'll need to prioritize in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The early returns from the rookie class in 2025 are kind of a mixed bag, honestly. RJ Harvey and Jeremy Crawshaw have contributed nicely, but players like Que Robinson and Sai'vion Jones have been inactive for most of the season.

Denver's need for 2026 and beyond are obvious at the moment, actually. Which three positions are going to need the most emphasis in the upcoming NFL Draft in April?

The Denver Broncos will have some work to do in the 2026 NFL Draft...

Inside linebacker

It's safe to say that the Denver Broncos have botched the ILB room in recent years. A huge mistake this team made was not re-signing Cody Barton and instead keeping Alex Singleton, who has been horrific this year and is obviously a year removed from a torn ACL. The Broncos also signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency, but he's yet to see the field for Denver.

While Greenlaw could be on the Denver Broncos in 2026 and even beyond, Denver needs some young blood in this room. Prioritizing a top linebacker in the NFL Draft next April would be a wise idea for the middle of the defense, as Denver's patch-work moves at the position can't sustain.

Offensive Tackle

The Denver Broncos have not drafted an offensive tackle since Garett Bolles back in 2017, and he's still with the team. Bolles is now well into his 30s but is playing some of the best football in his career, and he's also a clear favorite to win the NFL's inagural Protector of the Year award, which is amazing. However, even with Bolles and right tackle Mike McGlinchey playing well, both are beginning to get up there in age and aren't going to be with the Broncos forever.

A regression could also be coming for one or both players, so the Denver Broncos have to grab a developmental tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft early on. Continuing to field a top offensive line is an excellent way for the Broncos to remain a top force in the NFL for years to come.

Tight End

I personally find it flat-out ridiculous that the Broncos did not come away with a draftable tight end in a historically deep TE class back in the 2025 NFL Draft. How did that even happen? Anyway, Denver used a seventh-round pick on a tight end in Caleb Lohner, but he's a former basketball player and may amount to nothing in the league.

With Evan Engram now 31 years old and not exactly off to a great start, the Broncos have to be thinking more long-term at the position. Denver has to look for a notable tight end prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft to try and grab for themselves. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is the best TE in the country right now, but if the Broncos end up winning a ton of games, Sadiq might be out of their reach in Round 1, but it's still a position that needs heavy emphasis.