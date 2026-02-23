3 positions the Broncos need to consider the future of this spring

The Denver Broncos are going to have their work cut out for them this spring and need to start considering their long-term future at a few spots. Even though the Broncos have minimal questions around their roster entering the season, they have a few key pieces that are beginning to get older. To ensure that their overall core doesn't pass them by, the Broncos are going to need to consider bringing in a few replacements in waiting.

On the other hand, the Broncos have a few positions that they just have not been able to figure out over the past few years due to injuries. Whether it be because of age or players' inability to stay healthy, the Broncos are going to need to find a new long-term answer at a few spots.

Overall, the Broncos have simply neglected a few positions since Sean Payton took over. Whether it be because he doesn't feel the position to be that important or that he can get by with a minimal piece at that spot, the Broncos don't have an answer there. With all of these cases, it creates three positions the Broncos need to consider for their future this spring.

The Denver Broncos need to consider their future at these three positions this offseason

3. Offensive Tackle

On their elite offensive line, the Broncos might have the best offensive tackle duo in football, but odds are this won't be true for long. Both starters, Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, are now on the wrong side of 30, and while linemen have shown they can last significantly longer than most other positions on the field, there's no need to bet on it. Investing in a project prospect at tackle could be a smart idea, even if he doesn't play for a few years.

2. Tight End

The Broncos have not had a true long-term answer at tight end since Julius Thomas over a decade ago, and despite some efforts, have had a revolving door at the position ever since. Evan Engram was a significant upgrade over what they had in years past, but it still left a lot to be desired, and is on the older side of the league, as he turns 32 this September. Bringing in a young tight end, whether in the first round or later, could help the Broncos find long-term stability in the group.

1. Inside Linebacker

The Broncos are going to need at least two new inside linebackers this spring, unless they bring back Justin Strnad and/or Alex Singleton, and there is no reason not to select one in the draft. This draft class is relatively deep with inside linebacker talent, so the Broncos should have several chances to address this need. Above all, the Broncos need youth at the spot, which the draft gives them a prime chance to bring in.