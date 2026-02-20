3 under-the-radar Broncos roster needs that must be addressed in 2026

The Denver Broncos have some obvious needs this offseason, but all in all, this team is set up to again be one of the best in the NFL. Optimistically, Denver getting within one game of the Super Bowl is impressive given the glaring offensive needs.

It would be a massive shock if the Broncos did not address running back, wide receiver, and tight end this offseason. Inside linebacker also figures to be near the top of the to-do list as well, but there are some other needs that have flown under the radar a bit.

We took a look at three of them here.

The Denver Broncos must address these under-the-radar needs in 2026

Safety

The Broncos got an excellent season from Talanoa Hufanga in 2025. In fact, he was given second-team All-Pro honors, but the Broncos did take a bit of a risk here, as in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Hufanga played in just 17 combined games, so there is a slight injury risk here.

Furthermore, fellow safety Brandon Jones is entering the final year of his contract, and while a short extension would make sense for Jones, the Broncos could also elect to allow him to play out the final year of his deal without one.

This could put the safety position in a spot where more help is needed. Fortunately, the free agency market at the position is typically strong, so Denver could always just sign a new safety next offseason, as that's what they did with Jones and Hufanga, but the front office could get ahead of the game a bit and perhaps take a day two swing on a safety.

The Broncos secondary is clearly the most talented in the NFL, but it won't stay that way unless the front office makes additions before they become problems.

Guard

One of the most interesting and perhaps uncertain roster decisions the Broncos will make this offseason is around Ben Powers, the starting left guard who played in just eight games in the regular season due to a biceps injury.

Powers will turn 30 years old during the 2026 season, and his cap hit does increase to over $18 million next season as well. It's not that Powers is s bad player - he's the opposite and has been a solid presence on the offensive line for three years now.

But financially, the Broncos can move on rather easily, and the guard market in free agency will have some players worth taking a shot on. Denver may also look to the 2026 NFL Draft to find some guard help.

In today's NFL, you rarely, if ever, see teams paying for all five starters along the offensive line, but that's what Denver is doing right now. The most logical play might be to move on from Powers in some capacity this offseason, which would create a need at the position.

Defensive End

It feels like John Franklin-Myers is going to price his way out of Denver. He's one of the ony players along the defensive line who has not gotten paid, and that was probably done on purpose. The Broncos are likely bracing for JFM to depart, but on paper, this team still has guys like Sai'vion Jones and Enyi Uwazurike, who could battle for his starting spot in 2026.

And what became very clear with the defensive line last year is just how deep the unit was. However, JFM not being in the equation does remove an above-average player from the mix, and it's never safe to assume that the in-house options will be able to adequately fill that role.

The Broncos should target another defensive end relatively early in the 2026 NFL Draft if Franklin-Myers departs in free agency.