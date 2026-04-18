3 positions the Broncos may not address at all in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos sport a top-3 roster in the NFL and do not have an obvious weakness for the present. We've endlessly talked about positions like inside linebacker, tight end, and running back, but we haven't really talked about positions that the Broncos have no interest in addressing.

Sure, all options are likely on the table, as a certain, unexpected player could tumble down the draft board and given the Broncos a chance to make a 'steal' of a selection. However, it's kind of hard to see how a few positions get picked in the NFL Draft given how stacked Denver is at the position, and also given the other needs that we just mentioned.

Which three positions could the team not address at all in the NFL Draft?

Could the Denver Broncos have little interest in addressing three positions in the NFL Draft?

Cornerback

Suddenly, both Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian could see their contracts expire at the end of the 2026 NFL Season, leaving Patrick Surtain II, Jahdae Barron, and Kris Abrams-Draine as the top names in the room. Given how solid both Moss and McMillian have been, though, it doesn't feel likely that Denver lets both sign with new teams next year.

Furthermore, the Broncos just used a first-round pick on Barron, and as of now, Barron could have a shot to play in the slot or on the outside depending on how things shakeout in the secondary. And given General Manager George Paton's draft history at the position, it could come as a shock if the Broncos don't add a cornerback.

But we've seen this front office take care of their key players for the long-term, so I don't see how Moss and McMillian would be any different.

Wide Receiver

Denver's wide receiver room was looking grim for a long while before the Jaylen Waddle trade. Now with Waddle in the picture, the Broncos have a legitimate no. 1 target who still has a bit of youth on his side. Furthermore, the Broncos still have a trio of other young players in Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant.

Given how many resources the Broncos have poured into the room in recent years, and this team's affinity for Courtland Sutton, there might not be a spot for any rookie receiver to crack the depth chart given where the Broncos are picking.

Head coach Sean Payton also clearly values Lil'Jordan Humphrey and does like to employ cheap veterans in this room who at least offer run blocking upside. Denver's need at receiver is honestly non-existent right now. There could be a chance that the Broncos look to the UDFA market following the draft, but the room is locked in at the moment.

Quarterback

Sure, Jarrett Stidham has one more year left on his deal, but this is already his second contract with the Broncos, and Stidham does appear to be quite content serving as a high-end, highly-paid backup for the Broncos. Where we have seen the quarterback room look different is at that QB3 role.

It was Zach Wilson previously, and now it's been Sam Ehlinger. Denver clearly values those cast-off quarterbacks who need a home, and given that this has been the team's method in the Payton era, there isn't any reason to believe it should change.

The Broncos clearly value the continuity in the quarterback room, and I'm sure Bo Nix has enjoyed Stidham sharing a room with him for what will now be a third year.

There are some neat day three options at the position, but given Denver's limited capital and the position simply not being a need at all, it'd be a shock if quarterback saw a draft pick.