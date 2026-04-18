Latest Broncos mock draft sees George Paton dominating the draft board

The Denver Broncos, despite not having much 2026 NFL Draft capital, have a ton of flexibility and could honestly go in a number of directions. There has to be some sort of relaxed feeling that General Manager George Paton has, as he has assembled a top-3 rosteri n the league and doesn't have to strain to address positions.

Sure, there are the obvious trio of positions that need help the most in running back, tight end, and wide receiver, but you could argue that the Broncos are best-suited finding developmental prospects in those groups, and with the capital they do have, they could land on those high ceiling players who just need patience to develop.

Paton has also worked the draft board in his favor in recent years, and he could absolutely do this type of thing in 2026. Let's crack open another Broncos mock draft.

Denver Broncos mock draft sees George Paton going to work to find the sweet spots

Broncos receive: Picks 68 and 137

Eagles receive: Picks 62 and 257

68. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

The first move sees the Broncos moving down six spots from pick 62 but also landing pick 137 from the Eagles, and this blurb from Paton recently sticks out to me:

George Paton: "We're really honed in, let's say, from 45 to 75. Just really honed into that group of players. Not that we haven't gone through the process in the first round like we always do, but now this just gives us time to focus on the players (in that range)." — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) April 16, 2026

It might be difficult to get another pick in that 45-75 range, but they will be in a position to land another top-100 pick in this mock draft. Denver drops six spots and land Jake Golday from Cincinnati, a big, phyiscal linebacker prospect. He's 6-4 and about 240lbs, so he's honestly nearly identical in size to Nik Bonitto and not far off Jonathon Cooper's size.

Golday has high-end starting potential given his elite athletic and testing traits and could, alongside Jonah Elliss, be the long-term answer at this position for years to come.

Broncos receive: Pick 92

Cowboys receive: 111 and 137

92. Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

The Broncos are now going to use that newly-acquired 137th pick, along with the 111th pick, to move up into the top-100 again, taking Gracen Halton from Oklahoma. A quick, agile lineman who is a bit undersized, Halton could come in and battle for some rotational snaps.

With John Franklin-Myers leaving in free agency, the Broncos have to draft at least one defensive line prospect this year, as Franklin-Myers was a bit enough loss that his vacancy simply needs filled. Both DJ Jones and Zach Allen are slowly beginning to get up there in age, too.

108. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Denver still as pick 108 in this mock draft, and they'll snag Emmett Johnson with the selection. Perhaps the final piece of the puzzle in the backfield, Johnson is a decisive runner who embraces a downhill mindset. Despite not having notable speed, though, Johnson does make up for that. He's also got pass-catching ability and could perhaps kick Tyler Badie out of the rotation in the backfield almost immediately.

170. Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

Now addressing the tight end position in a 'needs' mock draft, Denver selects Tanner Koziol from Houston, but given the long-term need at the position, and the Broncos only now getting to the position, double-dipping would not be a bad idea...

246. DJ Rogers, TE, TCU

I could see the value in Denver double-dipping in the late rounds at tight end. DJ Rogers is someone who brings two-phase ability as a blocker and pass-catcher, but he's not spectacular at either one, so his ceiling might be an average starter, which, believe it or not, the Broncos don't even have with Adam Trautman, for example.

256. DJ Campbell, OG, Texas

With Ben Powers set to hit free agency next offseason, the Broncos could take a chance on DJ Campbell from Texas. The team also brought Alex Palczewski back, so he could be a guard option in the future as well.