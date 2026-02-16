3 players the Broncos must stay away from at all costs in free agency

As much of a chance there is for the Denver Broncos to make some amazing free agency additions, there is also a good chance that this team makes the wrong moves. Last offseason, the Broncos notably took two gambles by signing Dre Greenlaw and J.K. Dobbins.

They were gambles due to each players' lengthy injury history, and, unfortunately, both players struggled to stay on the field due to injury. That has to be something Denver considers when investing into the market this offseason.

Given the circumstances of the situation, the Broncos can't really hope that players with an injury history stay healthy if the team makes that kind of move in March. We undertook a more general exercise here, though, and looked at three free agents the Broncos must stay away from for varying reasons.

The Denver Broncos have to stay far away from these free agents

Kyle Pitts, Tight End

Through five years in the NFL, Kyle Pitts has 284 receptions, 3,579 yards, and 15 touchdowns. He finished 2025 with 928 yards and five touchdowns and definitely got back on track a bit. In the 2022-2024 seasons, Pitts never eclipsed 667 receiving yards in a season.

However, while Pitts is truly a generational athlete, the Broncos clearly haven't been able to figure out how to get the ball to an above-average receiving threat at tight end in Evan Engram, so there isn't much reason to believe that Pitts would be maximized here. He's not going to offer much, if anything, as a blocker, as Denver's needs at tight end go beyond just signing a player who has upside as a receiver.

The Broncos need a legitimate in-line tight end who can both block and receive. That isn't Pitts, and he's likely going to cost a fortune as well. This isn't a fit for the team.

Deebo Samuel, Wide Receiver

Set to play in his age-30 season, Deebo Samuel finished the 2025 season with 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns. One reason why Samuel has sometimes been seen as a fit for the Broncos and Sean Payton is due to his uncanny ability as a rusher.

He's rushed for 1,218 yards and 21 touchdowns over his career, but he last broke 1,000 yards from scrimmage back in 2023 and has just two of those such seasons during his NFL career. He's had 806 and 802 scrimmage yards, respectively, over the past two seasons, and isn't a player who would move the needle for the Broncos.

This is especially true given the other young, rotational players Denver has in the wide receiver room. The Broncos have to acquire a legitimate WR1 this offseason, not a player like Samuel.

Matt Milano, Inside Linebacker

Between a fractured leg back in 2023, and a torn biceps in 2024, Matt Milano of the Buffalo Bills has been limited to just 21 regular season games over the past three seasons. While Milano is still a good player, he's not someone the Broncos have to sign. The free agent class at the linebacker position is quite deep, and while Milano has played some incredible football in his career, the Broncos must punch a weight class up and target a younger, more reliable player.