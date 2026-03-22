3 Players the Broncos could trade to get back into first round of NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos made their biggest trade in years this past week, but it cost them to do so. The brackets moved out of the first round in their trade with Miami to acquire wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, something they have been hesitant to do since the Russell Wilson trade. However, this might not mean the Broncos will not be active on night one of the draft.

If the Broncos felt so inclined, they could absolutely trade their way back into the first round. The Broncos now only have one choice in the first three rounds of the draft, limiting how much capital they can move in any trade. If Denver wants to move back into the top 32, it might cost them a player or two. The Broncos would need to get aggressive to get back into the first round.

Luckily for the Broncos, their roster might be the deepest in all of football, which can allow them to deal from strengths. The Broncos can absolutely afford to trade a young piece or two for a first-round selection, or even pair a player together with draft picks. The Broncos have plenty of options ahead of them, including three that could make a ton of sense for the team.

The Broncos could package these three players with picks to get back into the first round

3. Troy Franklin, WR

The Broncos bringing in Jaylen Waddle does not mean that Troy Franklin is now expendable, but it does mean that he might be available if asked on. The Broncos could easily sell Franklin as a breakout star, and that his trajectory is just beginning, considering he just played his age-22 season. Franklin and a fourth for a first could work for Denver.

2. Ja'Quan McMillian, CB

Just like Franklin, McMillian could be sold as a budding star in this league. He has proven to be one of the game's best playmakers, and that was even more true in the playoffs. With Jahdae Barron being a former top-20 selection waiting in the wings, the Broncos might try to maximize McMillian's value by moving him and their fourth for a first-rounder, also allowing Barron to start this year.

1. Riley Moss, CB

Moss is entering the final season on his rookie contract, and any extension you could predict for him is probably uncomfortable for the Broncos. Instead of eventually letting him walk for draft compensation, the Broncos could trade him and a future fourth for a first-rounder this season, allowing another team to deal with his next contract. Plus, much like McMillian, Moss has a former first-round selection breathing down his neck.