3 offensive reclamation projects the Broncos should consider signing

The 2026 NFL Draft is over, and the Denver Broncos' roster for the next season is all but set. Broncos head coach Sean Payton is handing over play-calling duties, but it won't stop him from putting his imprint all over the roster, and it is clear how much of an influence he has had on roster construction so far. Knowing Payton, this also means that their roster is far from complete. Payton always has at least one more trick up his sleeve.

During this time in the NFL offseason, we tend to see teams bring in players to see what their fit could be in the system, or if they have anything left in the tank. There might not be a better example of this than the Green Bay Packers bringing in veteran wide receiver Chase Claypool recently, even though he has not been a factor in the NFL since the 2022 season. NFL teams will look for meaningful and cheap production in any way that they can find it.

The Broncos' roster might be the deepest in football, which could allow them to take few risks in this ilk heading into the start of their programs and the summer months. Specifically on the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos have the room to try to bring in a reclamation project to find extra production. Three current free agents specifically make a ton of sense for Payton's roster.

The Denver Broncos should consider signing these three reclamation project offensive weapons

3. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is one of the most notable missteps in the slew of drafting mistakes that caused the Chiefs' dynasty to take a major step back in 2026. After being a first-round selection by Kansas City in 2020, his per-season yardage has steadily declined, culminating in a measly 13 yards with the Saints last year.

Denver could use a third back in the mold of a shorter back with a heavier frame, and Edwards-Helaire fits that model in a few ways. He is worth an invitation to camp, if nothing else. After the debacle that was the Broncos' running game down the stretch of the season last year, there might not be such a thing as too many running backs for Payton's offense.

2. WR Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel once figured to be one of the true up-and-coming receivers in all of football, but saw his game flame out upon leaving the Carolina Panthers. Samuel threw together a few good years in Washington before doing effectively nothing the past two seasons in Buffalo, and he now sits as a free agent heading into his age-30 season.

Samuel was known for his explosiveness, which, albeit is not the same at his age, is something that the Broncos were sorely missing last year. Bringing another explosive receiving option into camp is never a bad thing, and Samuel absolutely fits that bill.

1. TE/QB/RB Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill is probably the most obvious of all of these fits, considering his deep ties to Payton and his offense. The Broncos are pushing the boundaries of positionless football with the likes of Lil'Jordan Humphrey playing more like a combination between a receiver and a tight end, and Marvin Mims Jr. being a true gadget player. It also helps his case that the Broncos' tight end room was one of the worst in all of football last year.

Hill is known in the media and among fans as the human Swiss Army Knife and could bring a fun element to the Broncos' offense in 2026. Hill's best days might be behind him, but he is only one year removed from a 465 scrimmage yard season, which would be a major boost to the Broncos.