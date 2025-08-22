3 obvious season-defining games for the Denver Broncos in 2025

The Denver Broncos should highlight these three games on their 2025 schedule, as they could define the entire season. The Broncos got themselves in a bit of a pickle to open up the 2024 NFL Season, as the 0-2 start put them well behind.

If Denver can avoid a slow start and remain a consistent team throughout the 2025 season, this team is going to be a huge problem. On paper, their schedule really isn't that bad, as they've got nine home games, seven away games, and one international game.

The Broncos also play the entire AFC South, which might be the worst division in football. Let's look at three games in 2025 that will clearly define Denver's season.

These games will clearly define the season for the Denver Broncos

Week 4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Denver Broncos lost to the Bengals in Cincinnati last season in an overtime heartbreaker. However, in 2025, the Broncos get to host the Bengals, and not only is Denver a better team, but Cincy might be a worse team.

Their offensive line is a huge concern, and it's not a guarantee Trey Hendrickson will be on the field. However, the Bengals did win nine games in 2024 and were breathing down the Broncos' necks down the stretch. If Denver hopes to establish themselves as a top contender in the NFL and earn an early-season head-to-head tiebreaker over a potential playoff team, this game becomes extremely important.

Week 13 @ Washington Commanders

Denver plays the Washington Commanders after their bye week in 2025, and Washington is a bit similar to Denver. Both teams hit on a rookie QB in the 2024 NFL Draft and rode that high until the playoffs. On paper, Denver is absolutely the better team, but Washington gets this one at home.

In a game where many people will look at it as being Bo Nix vs. Jayden Daniels, the Broncos coming out on top after their bye week gives them a great bout of momentum for the stretch run.

Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs

In a game that ideally could decide the AFC West title, the Denver Broncos are in Kansas City to play the Chiefs, and this game also happens to be on Christmas Day. Not only will it be a high-stakes primetime showdown, but this game could also have massive playoff impacts as well.

The last time Denver went into Arrowhead, they were set up to win the game back in Week 10 of the 2024 season, and we all know how that ended...

Denver has proven to be able to go toe-to-toe with Kansas City at their place, and if this game would decide the AFC West, not only would it be the most important game of the season, but this could be one of the most important games in Denver Broncos' history.