Broncos' advantages over the Chiefs could shift AFC West back into their favor

The Denver Broncos have some clear advantages over the Kansas City Chiefs for 2025. Could those shift the AFC West back into their favor?

The momentum is trending toward the Denver Broncos making up even more ground in the AFC West this year and perhaps even winning the division for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. It's been 10 years since Denver last won the AFC West, but that drought could be coming to an end.

The Broncos' roster is truly right on par with what the Chiefs have, but some of the Broncos' key roster advantages could put them over the hump.

Denver's advantages over Kansas City are too hard to ignore

Offensive Line

This really isn't much of a question at all. The Broncos' offensive line might just be the best in the NFL, and the Chiefs' OL might be one of the 10 worst in the league. Kansas City could be starting a rookie at left tackle, a bad left guard situation, and an iffy right tackle come Week 1. It's just not a good unit, and in 2024, when it was better then than it is now, Patrick Mahomes was running for his life. Denver's defensive line is going to feast, and winning the battle in the trenches will be a huge momentum swing in the division.

Secondary

The Kansas City Chiefs have recently lost key secondary players recently in Justin Reid and L'Jarius Sneed. On paper, it's not a special unit, and with Denver having added Jahdae Barron and Talanoa Hufanga, they may have the best unit in the NFL. Patrick Surtain II is the Defensive Player of the Year, and other players like Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian are talented and play key roles. Denver's secondary is top-tier and the best in the NFL, let alone better than Kansas City's.

Playmakers on offense

Do the Denver Broncos now have better playmakers on offense than the Chiefs? It is most definitely arguable. Denver's top players on offense are Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Evan Engram, JK Dobbins, and RJ Harvey.

The Chiefs sport top players like Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice (who is likely getting suspended), Travis Kelce (who is washed up), and Xavier Worthy. At the very least, it's a wash between these two teams, but Denver has the younger and more explosive talent, and if guys like Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant end up playing close to how they have this offseason, Denver's offense is going to be deadly.

You see, while some may disagree, the Denver Broncos are on par with the Kansas City Chiefs roster-wise, and I can easily argue that Denver's roster is superior. With these key advantages, the AFC West could shift back in favor of the Broncos.