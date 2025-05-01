3 obvious moves the Broncos have to make before the start of 2025 season

The Denver Broncos should still have a to-do list before the 2025 NFL Season begins, and these three moves have to get done. It's safe to say that the Broncos front office has done a stellar job at turning this franchise around, as this team is going to be talked about as we get deeper into the offseason as a potential contender.

Sure, there is a non-zero chance that this team regresses or doesn't play as well as they hope, but they're trending to do the opposite.

With that being said, the work is not done for this team, as there are a few moves they must get done before the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

The Denver Broncos must make these three moves before the 2025 NFL Season begins...

1. Extend Nik Bonitto

Nik Bonitto was not a first-round pick, so the 2025 NFL Season will be the last year of his rookie deal, and he broke out in a big way in 2024, turning into a top-10 pass rusher in the NFL. He amassed two defensive touchdowns, 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits.

I would guess that Denver gets this extension done, and they have to, period. Bonitto is only going to get more expensive, and if a deal is not done, Denver may end up in a contract game that they didn't need to be in.

2. Extend Zach Allen

Another defensive stud with one more year left on his deal, Zach Allen led the entire NFL in QB hits last year with 40 and has to be locked up through the rest of his prime seasons. Allen has played each year of his NFL career under Vance Joseph, and the hope here is that the two can work together for at least one more season, as Joseph could earn a head coaching job.

But even after 2025, the Broncos must have Zach Allen under contract. He's the anchor of that defensive front and one of the best defensive ends in the NFL.

3. Find another legitimate body at running back

The Denver Broncos have to go out and find another legitimate running back. This RB room is headlined by RJ Harvey, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin. Now yes, this room could end up being a huge asset in 2025, but doesn't it just feel like a veteran is missing from this equation? Names that I have personally seen talked about within the walls of Broncos Country include JK Dobbins, Nick Chubb, Breece Hall, and Travis Etienne.

I am not saying Denver can't field a great rushing attack with who they currently have, but with how bad the run game was in 2024, I am left wondering why Denver hasn't made another move, but there is still time for one.