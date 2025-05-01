Way too early Broncos mock draft has team making a slam-dunk selection

The Denver Broncos' needs in the 2026 NFL Draft are obviously not known yet, but this mock draft has the team making what could be a slam-dunk pick. Listen, I can't help it that the 2026 mock drafts are already out there, but they are.

The 2025 NFL Draft class hasn't even take a single snap in the regular season, so there is just so much that can change between now and the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh. While we do not know what exact roster needs the Denver Broncos will have in 2026, we can at least take an educated guess about what positions they could target.

The team's defensive line might need some more reinforcements in 2026, and even tight end could sneak up as a first-round need.

Maybe even wide receiver is another area where the Broncos could use future help...

Broncos take OSU wide receiver Carnell Tate in 2026 mock draft

Tankathon.com's 2026 NFL mock draft has the Denver Broncos taking Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate with the 19th overall pick.

"Ohio State wide receiver..." is all I needed to hear, to be honest. Carnell Tate is a 6'3" target who has played two years for the Buckeyes. In 2024, he racked up 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns. This was good for third on the team behind Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka.

Jeremiah Smith is one of the most highly-ranked wide receivers in the history of college/high school football, and Egbuka just got drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tate finishing third in the team in receiving yards seems to be a great indicator that he could be a huge problem when he arrives in the NFL, likely in 2026.

Even with the Denver Broncos having recently drafted guys like Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele, and now Pat Bryant, there could be a clear need for a legitimate WR1 as the team enters the 2026 NFL Draft. There is always a chance that none of the players in the room really turn out to hit their stride, which could put the Broncos entire WR unit in flux.

Would this selection be the right move for the Denver Broncos?