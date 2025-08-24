3 obvious Denver Broncos' trade candidates following preseason action

The Denver Broncos will now begin the process of trimming down their roster over the next few days. Which players could get traded?

A hard part of the offseason is approaching, as NFL teams are going to trim their rosters down to 53 players, and the Denver Broncos are going to be making some one of those tough decisions here in the next few days.

However, Denver could trade some players instead of cutting them outright. Let's dive into three obvious trade candidates on the team's roster right now.

These Denver Broncos are now obvious trade candidates

Audric Estime, RB

Audric Estime did have a strong showing in the Broncos' preseason win over the New Orleans Saints, but it was against backups, and it might be too little, too late for the second-year back. Estime isn't yet 22 years old and is one player who could fetch the Denver Broncos a late-round draft pick for a RB-needy team. Someone like the Miami Dolphins or Cleveland Browns might be able to use Estime.

Damarri Mathis, CB

Damarri Mathis is very likely not making this final roster with the amount of CB talent Denver has, so it would make a ton of sense if Denver called around and found a team in need of a solid depth piece at the position. Mathis was pretty solid as a rookie back in 2022, but the CB room looks totally different now, and he's now on the outside looking in.

Sam Ehlinger, QB

Hear me out for a second; Sam Ehlinger actually played quite well in the preseason for the Denver Broncos, and with Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham being entrenched as the top two guys, and Nix starting all 17 games in 2024, it's really not likely the Broncos would need to dip into their emergency QB. Furthermore, there are always QBs out on the market.

My point here is that the Broncos might be able to get a late-round pick in return for Ehlinger, who is currently slated to be that emergency QB. The Broncos might be able to score that late-rounder and still replenish the QB room with some sort of signing after roster cuts. This seems like a weird move to make, but Denver could get a draft pick out of it.