3 non-Bo Nix players who can propel Broncos to the AFC West title in 2025

Winning games down the stretch is only going to get harder, and extending this win streak is going to be an insanely tough test for the Denver Broncos, but they do have some very winnable games left on the schedule and simply have to stack a few more wins.

The AFC West title is firmly in reach, and the first seed in the NFL playoffs is also in reach as well. The Broncos will obviously need Bo Nix to come through for them, but there are other non-QBs that have to perform well to clinch the division.

Let's dive into a few non-Bo Nix players that have to come through for the Broncos in 2025 to clinch the AFC West title.

Who will help the Denver Broncos to the AFC West title in 2025?

Wil Lutz, K

Wil Lutz has now made three walk-off field goals for the Denver Broncos. He's kicked a game-winner against the Giants, Texans, and now Chiefs. Even in some of the Broncos' closer games, Lutz has been money, kicking 50+ yard field goals against the Eagles and Jets. It's clear that the veteran kicker is on fire this year and is able to come through in the clutch when needed. Well, the Broncos figure to be in a few more close games, and there is a non-zero chance that Lutz could be in another position to kick a game-winner that might also clinch the AFC West title.

RJ Harvey, RB

With JK Dobbins set to miss the rest of the regular season, RJ Harvey figures to see an increased workload going forward, and running the ball with Dobbins was something Denver did very well this year. On a side note, it would not be a bad idea to re-sign Dobbins through 2026 on a cheap deal, but for now, Harvey's ability out of the backfield is going to be huge, as Denver being able to field an efficient run game is something that makes NFL offenses function.

The Broncos will need RJ Harvey to carry most of the load with Dobbins out. He could help Denver run to a division title.

Nik Bonitto, EDGE

While Zach Allen hits the QB more, Nik Bonitto is the sack-master of the team. He's on pace for another career-best year in 2025 and is going to be a key piece of the Broncos' defenses for the rest of the season. We saw just how crucial third-down sacks are in Week 11, as Ja'Quan McMillian had a key third-down sack to give Denver the ball back.

Nik Bonitto is one of the five-best pass rushers in the NFL and got a huge extension this past offseason. The Broncos will need their best rusher to make some plays when the stakes get to be the highest late in the season.