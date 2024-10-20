3 no-brainer Denver Broncos trade targets to watch on Sunday
By Jack Ramsey
After a dominating road win on a short week, the Denver Broncos are 4-3 and will have a solid chance to get to 5-3 next Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers in Denver. While the defense looks like one of the NFL's best units, their offense is still a work in progress. The Broncos desperately lack playmakers for Bo Nix but could remedy that with the upcoming NFL Trade Deadline (November 5).
November 5th's deadline is growing closer and closer, it is become more and more clear which NFL teams might look to add pieces, and which might be looking to add draft capital. Let's look at three pieces the Broncos could look add in the coming weeks.
3 trade targets the Denver Broncos should watch on Sunday
1) TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
David Njoku is one of the NFL's best tight ends, but you wouldn't know it by watching the Cleveland Browns so far. After starting the year with an injury, Njoku has now made it into three games for the Browns and only has 10 receptions to his name. Overall, the talented tight end has 89 receiving yards, with half of his receptions coming in their most recent loss to the Eagles.
Njoku, only 28, is still one of the NFL's most talented tight ends. The 8-year veteran brought in just south of 900 receiving yards last year and has 25 touchdowns to his name. He would immediately be one of the Broncos' two best weapons on offense and would add a new layer to the Broncos' offense that the team currently does not have. While the running game has woken up for the Broncos, the team definitely needs to improve their passing attack, and the glaring hole at the moment appears to be their offensive weapon for Nix.
Njoku would take some attention from Courtland Sutton and could allow more room for Troy Franklin to continue to grow.
2) WR Deandre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans
Deandre Hopkins is arguably the best wide receiver of this generation and is in the final stages of his career. Despite that, Hopkins is still an incredibly strong receiving option, and considering that the Titans are not going anywhere, it would make sense for Tennessee to move the veteran before this year's deadline. Through five years, the now-32-year-old veteran has 175 receiving yards and a touchdown to his name.
The Titans' passing attack has not exactly been one of the NFL's best, but Hopkins has been a steady hand in it all. Nuk, as they call him, would become the Broncos' second-best receiver, and would be a steady and reliable option for the Broncos on the outside. While Courtland Sutton is still a great receiver, Hopkins would take some of the pressure and attention from opposing defenses off of Sutton, which would help both receivers become viable options for rookie Bo Nix.
3) RB Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
Etienne might be a complete shot in the dark, but the Broncos are in a position to make a splash, and that's exactly what Etienne would be. The Broncos' running backs have improved of recent weeks, but there are still some glaring holes. Audric Estime seems to be fumbling away his chances to receive more playing time, but starters Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin are finding more success. However, there's still more room for improvement.
Etienne would be the Broncos leading back immediately and would give a major boost to the Broncos. The Broncos are severely lacking weapons, and Etienne would be their best. Beyond just this year, the former first-round pick has 2025 under club control as well, and Etienne would be the Broncos' starter next year as well.
Adding a running back doesn't seem like a pressing need, but any weapons are better for the Broncos than no weapons. If the opportunity arises, Etienne would be an incredible addition for Denver. Beyond being a solid rusher, with 230 yards on the season, the veteran back also possesses the ability to be a pass-catching option as well. He has only hauled in 91 receiving yards so far this year, but set a career high with 476 last year. Etienne might not be the most obvious of fits for the Broncos, but any weapon is a welcome addition for the Broncos.