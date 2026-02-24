3 NFL Combine participants the Broncos cannot afford to miss

The Denver Broncos, along with 31 other teams, will descend on the NFL Combine later this week. At the end of the day, the combine might not tell teams anything they did not already know from watching film, but it's still a worthwhile event, as it's another huge marker that gets us closer to the NFL Draft.

Denver has clear needs on both sides of the ball and might have to get a bit aggressive to fill those needs this offseason. Given how the 2025 season ended, the Broncos really have no choice but to get this offseason right.

A few NFL Combine participants this year stick out as being players the Broncos have to key in on, as what they bring to the field could be precisely what Denver has been missing.

The Denver Broncos have to pay attention to a few NFL Combine participants

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Daniel Jeremiah actually directly talked about Jadarian Price and his potential fit with the Broncos, which is noteworthy. Price is a three-down running back who was in the shadow of Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame.

Lance Zierlein's NFL comparison for Price is Javonte Williams, which is a bit ironic. The Broncos may again have to use NFL Draft capital on a running back even if they were to bring in a free agent at the position. A world where Denver re-signs J.K. Dobbins and dips into the NFL Draft for another running back might not be a bad idea.

The Broncos may need to look at Price at the NFL Combine.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

In Denzel Boston's NFL Draft prospect profile, Zierlein's comparison for him is Puka Nacua. Boston is a rugged, tough wide receiver who wins in that way more than raw separation. He's a 6-4, 210 pound target who is also able to use his body to his advantage.

The more I read about Boston, the more he seems like a souped-up, younger version of Courtland Sutton, which could be a wonderful addition in the Broncos receiver room. Boston seems to be stronger than Sutton at working his way through traffic, and he's also someone who is physical at the catch point as well.

Boston is someone the Broncos should be able to snag at pick 30.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq has been one of the most 'mocked' players to the Broncos this year. Sadiq and Bo Nix were actually teammates for a year in Oregon, but that was before the tight end hit his stride. Not only is Sadiq a high-end receiver at the position with a strong route tree, but he does have the foundation to be a complete blocker, which could eventually mean Sadiq does emerge as the Y tight end the Broncos have been missing.

It's definitely not a guarantee that Sadiq would still be on the board at pick 30, but even if the Broncos have to trade up, the investment could be worth it. Denver getting a tight end like Sadiq would help both the run and pass game, as tight ends are directly involved in both.

That's a main reason why it's sometimes hard for teams to find those complete tight ends. It's a very difficult position in the NFL to find a complete player at, but Sadiq does profile as one.