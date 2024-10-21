3 moves the Broncos should make after beating the Saints in Week 7
The Denver Broncos have something brewing after a Thursday night win in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos not only beat the Saints, but they took it to the Saints to the tune of 33-10. The Broncos improved to 4-3 on the season and currently have one of the top four records in the AFC.
It's still early enough in the season that folks should still be tempering expectations a bit, but this is a Broncos team that was expected to be winning just five games this season and they already are one win away from hitting that projection.
If Sean Payton and the organization believe that Bo Nix is the quarterback of both the present and future, then the Broncos have every reason to be a little aggressive as we approach the 2024 NFL trade deadline (November 5). Beyond just trades, there are a handful of other moves the Broncos might consider making now that they've smoked the Saints with a matchup at home against the Carolina Panthers on deck.
5 moves the Broncos should make approaching Week 8
1. Trade for Saints RB Alvin Kamara
I think the sentiment among Broncos Country right now is that the team doesn't need a running back, which I would agree with. The Broncos have Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estimé, and Blake Watson (practice squad). Not to mention, the team has Tyler Badie hopefully coming off of injured reserve at some point in the near future.
With that in mind, the fact that the team doesn't lack at the running back position is irrelevant in the discussion around Alvin Kamara. By Sean Payton's own admission (per Kirk Herbstreit during the TNF broadcast), the Broncos don't have a "Joker" in the passing game. Alvin Kamara is the type of mismatch playmaker in the passing game that could really elevate Bo Nix and this Broncos offense.
Plus, he already has history in Sean Payton's offense and could acclimate quickly, taking pressure off of every other player in the offense just with his presence on the field.
2. Promote wide receiver AT Perry from the practice squad
We've seen the Denver Broncos committed to a youth movement at the wide receiver position this season, with reps increasing weekly for rookies. Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele as well as the Broncos at least trying to get Marvin Mims more and more involved.
The commitment to youth at the receiver position hasn't been overly well-received by the fan base because we've seen some struggles to get open at times as well as a player like Tim Patrick -- who the Broncos surprisingly cut after the preseason -- having success with the Detroit Lions.
The Broncos could give AT Perry a shot now that he's had a couple of weeks to acclimate to the offense after signing to the practice squad. Perry was a 6th-round pick by the Saints in 2023 and had four touchdowns as a rookie, averaging over 20 yards per reception. He has great size and speed, and could give the Broncos a strong downfield target with a big catch radius.
3. Trade for a tight end
The Denver Broncos have a pretty dismal tight end situation right now, it appears. The Broncos have not gotten hardly any contributions in the passing game from Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins, who have played the most snaps out of any players at the position on the roster.
We are talking about six receptions on 11 targets.
Lucas Krull provided at least a semblance of a spark at this position group against the Saints and now has a position-leading six receptions for 57 yards so far this season. We saw the impact that this position group is capable of making when there's actually some production, and it's clear that this team needs to upgrade.
It's tough to know who will actually be available in a trade, but a variety of names that have been thrown out include Jaguars TE Evan Engram, Browns TE David Njoku, Saints TE Taysom Hill, and Bills TE Dawson Knox. There might be others available as well, but ideally, we'd see the Broncos add and incorporate someone who could be a longer-term fixture at the position potentially to compensate for Greg Dulcich apparently not working out.