3 most underrated players on the Denver Broncos approaching the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos have their share of underrated players, but who are the most underrated approaching 2025? Underrated players are certainly better than overrated ones. The Broncos have ton a nice job at rebuilding their roster in the Sean Payton era.

But there were some key players here before Payton arrived in 2023. Anyway, it's hard to argue the sheer amount of talent this team has on either side of the ball. We have seen a ton of high expectations thrown the Broncos' way this offseason, and it does worry me a bit.

Is this roster ready to meet these expectations? Are they going to crumble under the pressure? Well, one way they can meet expectations is seeing some of those underrated players continue to shine. Let's dive into the three most underrated players on the Broncos for 2025.

Denver Broncos' most underrated players for 2025

Brandon Jones, SAF

With 10 passes defended and allowing a passer rating below 80 in coverage, Brandon Jones was simply outstanding for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season. Jones also had 115 total tackles, which ranked sixth among all safeties as well.

There really wasn't anything that Jones didn't do well for Denver. He was all over the football in more ways than one and also was very good in coverage. The Broncos signed Jones on a three-year deal last offseason from the Miami Dolphins.

Jonathon Cooper, EDGE

A seventh-round pick out of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jonathon Cooper has not missed a single start over the past two seasons and has developed into a legitimate pass-rusher in the NFL. Cooper earned a four-year extension from the Broncos and has been a consistent force off the edge. In 2024, he amassed 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits. Going from a seventh-round pick to a 10 sack, 20 QB hit player is just an amazing story. Cooper's motor is among the best in the NFL, and it really does feel like he's been a bit underrated.

JK Dobbins, RB

The Denver Broncos signed JK Dobbins is June, and while Dobbins' injury history is impossible to ignore, so is his efficiency when he's on the field. He's averages 5.2 yards per carry over his career and did score nine rushing touchdowns in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers. Dobbins managed to suit up for 13 games in 2024.

But over a 17-game season, JK Dobbins has averaged the following:



197 attempts, 1,035 yards, 10 touchdowns, 152 receiving yards.

The Denver Broncos did sign a legitimate running back, make no mistake about it. JK Dobbins is an extremely talented player but signed for virtually nothing with Denver. Obviously, there might not be a single reason to believe that he can stay on the field for 15 games or more, but the Broncos have been among the least-injured team in the NFL since Sean Payton took over, so that could bode well for JK Dobbins, one of the 10 most talented running backs in the NFL.