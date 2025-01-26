The Denver Broncos have a list of needs heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason. Here are their three biggest approaching the 2025 NFL Draft. For the first time in a while, the Broncos have a clear-cut direction. After a shockingly successful season in 2024, the team should gear up to put the league on notice in 2025.

They have their own first and second-round picks for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft. Denver also has the ability to spend some money in free agency if they want. It should be a prolific offseason for the franchise.

Are these positions their most urgent first-round needs for the 2025 NFL Draft?

3 most important needs for Denver Broncos in round one of 2025 NFL Draft

Tight End

Tight end might be the team's biggest need overall if you ask me. The Broncos got close to league-worst production from the position, so oddly enough, I think a lot of us just got used to not getting much from the TE spot. It's going to be so weird to see the day that the Broncos have a competent tight end room.

Guys like Tyler Warren from Penn State and Colston Loveland from Michigan highlight the deep TE class in the NFL Draft. This would be a slam-dunk first-round pick for the Broncos.

Wide Receiver

Wide receiver is a need even with Marvin Mims Jr emerging a bit in 2024. Devaughn Vele is also someone to keep around and does have a clear role in the offense, what but this team is missing, as we have said before, is a "z" player. Someone like Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State might be one of the best fits of any player in the first round for the Broncos.

He's got decent size, is sure-handed, and can run routes at a very high level. Think of a player like Garrett Wilson on the New York Jets - that is what the Broncos are looking for at the WR position. Drafting Egbuka would be a home-run selection for the Broncos.

WR is a huge need, and Bo Nix cannot keep throwing to this same room in 2025. He just can't.

Inside Linebacker

A need that I can see the team addressing predominantly in free agency is the ILB position. The room has been average for years now. And it is time for the Broncos to make a splash move at the position. Cody Barton was fine in 2024 and could potentially return if he is the 'two' if you will.

Getting someone like Jalon Walker from Georgia in the first round would be precisely the type of player that the Denver Broncos need in the middle of their defense. The ILB unit was getting worked at times this season, and I am personally very sick of the Broncos signing an ILB in free agency for about $3 million.

It's time for the team to make a splash at the position this offseason, and the 2025 NFL Draft could be where that happens.