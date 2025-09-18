3 most important Broncos' players in Week 3 against the LA Chargers

The Denver Broncos have a huge game against the LA Chargers in Week 3, and the team's most important players are obvious.

Is this a must-win game? It honestly feels like it for a multitude of reasons. With a win, the Broncos ascend to first place in the AFC West and get a huge divisional win. The Broncos did get swept by the Bolts in the 2024 NFL Season, and that simply cannot happen this year if they hope to win the AFC West.

We've identified the most important players for the Denver Broncos in Week 3. Let's talk about them here.

Who are the Broncos most important players in Week 3?

Bo Nix, QB

For obvious reasons, Bo Nix is one of the most important players on the field, period. With how well Justin Herbert has played this year, Nix is going to have to bet at his best. Herbert has not yet thrown an interception and has thrown just three since the start of the 2024 NFL Season.

Everyone knows that the LA Chargers are going to throw the ball a ton and take chances downfield. Justin Herbert is going to complete a ton of passes, and if Denver hopes to win, their QB has to step up and go toe-to-toe with his fellow former Oregon QB.

Troy Franklin, WR

In 2024, Troy Franklin hauled in 28 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

Through two games in 2025, he's already caught 12 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown, which is nearly half of his 16-game production from last year. Franklin has averaged six receptions and 67 yards across the first two weeks, so he's been very good.

Courtland Sutton is going to get his chances in this game, but it's Franklin who has to continue stepping up so the Broncos' passing attack can remain efficient. The Chargers do have a stingy secondary, and they'll simply need multiple options in the passing game if they hope to beat LA.

Had Wil Lutz made his fourth-quarter field goal attempt, Denver likely wins in Week 2 and head into this game undefeated. However, that wasn't the case. Lutz has been very good for the Denver Broncos and has made neatly 90% of his kicks, so let's not overreact after this latest miss. With how close divisional games typically are, the Broncos might need Lutz to come through late in the game. I have predicted that Denver wins 23-20, and if I am right, Wil Lutz is kicking three field goals for the Broncos.