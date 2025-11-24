3 more players the Broncos must prioritize a contract extension for

The Denver Broncos extended Wil Lutz recently, and the work is really only just beginning, as it does not get easier for a team as talented and as good as the Broncos to maintain this level. Fortunately, Denver doesn't really have that big of a free agency class to focus on.

And they could get some of the more important deals done before the offseason even begins, as they got a deal done with Lutz, so the same could be true for a few other players, but it's hard to say who gets priority for a deal.

Well, we listed three key players who the Broncos must look to get an extension done with in the near future.

The Denver Broncos must look to get extensions done with these three key players

Malcolm Roach, DT

Malcolm Roach has turned into a great player for the Denver Broncos. He's not a starter, but he's a starting caliber defensive tackle and is good against the run and rushing the passer. He signed a two-year deal with the team last year and is obviously in the final year of his contract. Roach has thrived with the Denver Broncos and would be a priority to bring back for another couple of seasons. He can do it all along the DL.

Justin Strnad, ILB

Justin Strnad is a safe player for the linebacker room. He stays healthy and makes plays, period. Strnad is a free agent in 2026 and, in my eyes, much more likely to be on the team and starting in 2026 than Alex Singleton is, who is also a free agent. Strnad has a great ability as a pass rusher and really just fills up the stat sheet. A starting LB duo in 2026 of Dre Greenlaw and Justin Strnad would be one of the better duos in the NFL. Justin Strnad is a younger and better player than Alex Singleton, so Denver should look to bring him back.

JK Dobbins, RB

JK Dobbins is likely done for the rest of the season, and it's such a shame, as he was on pace to shatter the 1,000-yard mark, but he got hurt on an illegal hip-drop movement, so I do not necessarily think that he got hurt this year because he's injury prone. Dobbins was a very efficient player for the Broncos and their most consistent weapon. He's always been among the best RBs in the NFL, as it's been his health that has brought his career down a bit, but he was an immediate success for Denver and seems to be one of the best teammates anyone can ask for. It should not cost a lot for the Broncos to re-sign JK Dobbins, so it makes a lot of sense.