The Denver Broncos could be a few players away from turning this roster into a Super Bowl one. Which players are they missing? After a few high-profile free agency additions, how many players are the Broncos missing before they can field a Super Bowl roster?

The answer might be 'not many.' Denver clearly thinks they can win this offseason, as deals for Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga prove that they want to maximize the rookie-contract window with Bo Nix.

Even with a bit of dead cap remaining from Russell Wilson's deal, the Broncos are close, and could get even closer with these three players.

3 missing players who could propel Broncos roster to Super Bowl status

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty is clearly the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft and is a player that the Broncos will likely have to trade up for if they want on their team. You might disagree with the possibility that Denver could trade up for a running back, but with their free agency additions, a RB in the first round is very much on the table.

Denver has just about all the other pieces on offense solidified, and this is especially true along the offensive line, which excels in both pass and run blocking. A true RB1 could be the missing link to this offense taking that next step and ascending to one of the very best in the NFL.

Amari Cooper or Cooper Kupp, WR

The Denver Broncos do need to bring in a veteran wide receiver, and I threw two names out here in Amari Cooper and Cooper Kupp, who are both currently free agents. Both players are clearly not who they used to be buth are still effective in the right situations. Both players are reliable route-runners and have stellar hands.

Getting another security blanket on offense for Bo Nix should still be looked at as being a huge priority. Evan Engram was a nice addition, but one more of the veteran type is absolutely needed. Neither Amari Cooper or Cooper Kupp would come in and catch 85 passes for the team - this type of addition would be absolutely necessary for those 'gotta have it' downs late in games.

Every Super Bowl-caliber team has a player on offense like this, and Denver needs one at WR.

Isaiah Simmons, ILB

Once upon a time playing for Vance Joseph and the Arizona Cardinals, Isaiah Simmons started all 17 games and had one interception, seven passes defended, four forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, 105 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and four QB hits.

Simmons was the eighth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and is still just 26 years old. He's an insane athlete and most recently played for the New York Giants in 2024.

What's also neat about Simmons is that he has never missed a single game in the NFL. There is absolutely still some upside present with Isaiah Simmons, and the Denver Broncos should sign him to be their other ILB starter, perhaps saying goodbye to Alex Singleton.