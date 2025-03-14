With the Denver Broncos filling some of their roster holes in free agency, could they target certain positions in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? Signing Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Evan Engram allows the Broncos to pretty much do what they want in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now yes, none of these three players may end up being long-term solutions, but it's clear that some flexibility is now on the table. The Broncos could be right on the cusp of building something special if they are able to come away with a solid NFL Draft class and perhaps some key depth in free agency as well.

Who could the team now target in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: 3 logical first-round targets after free agency

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty might not be there with the 20th overall pick, so the Broncos may have to move up to draft him, but now that they have filled some of their defensive needs in free agency and added a tight end, a running back at pick 20 or above is very much on the table.

Denver probably sees that a legitimate RB1 is the one position that can truly unlock this offense. The team's offensive line is among the best run blocking units in the NFL, so this offense truly is missing someone like Jeanty, but could they also target another first-round running back if Jeanty isn't on the board?

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Omarion Hampton may very well hear his name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. If Denver does not want to trade up, they could stand pat at pick 20 and allow the NFL Draft board to fall into their laps.

Hampton could very well be that pick for them. Here is what Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had to say about Hampton:

"High-volume battering ram with a three-ingredient recipe of size, strength and aggression. Hampton is a linear runner lacking creativity and wiggle, but once the gas is engaged, he runs like a downhill truck whose brake lines have been cut. He has the base, balance and power to batter tacklers and reignite runs after contact but he fails to recognize alternative run lanes that offer easier paths and more yardage. He needs to work on his pass protection but can create positive plays on swing passes and screens. Hampton is a tone-setting future starter who can handle a heavy workload, but he absorbs rare levels of heavy contact that could create durability or longevity issues if he doesn’t learn to pick and choose his battles." Lance Zierlein

Omarion Hampton could be a great lead back for the Denver Broncos and is on the table at pick 20.

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Could Denver keep stacking bodies along their defensive line? This would make sense in any instances, as building up the trenches is one of the top things a winning NFL team must do. But let's just throw a scenario out there:



Denver signs Cooper Kupp and a veteran running back before the 2025 NFL Draft.

I do believe at least one of those things will happen, so in that instance, a first-round defensive player has to be on the table. The Broncos are going to have to be proactive with all of their position groups and not wait until it's too late to add more talent to them. Just because DJ Jones is back on a three-year deal, it does not mean the DL room is now set in stone.

I could see a top DT prospect heading to the Denver Broncos at pick 20.